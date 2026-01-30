Former Tiger Austin Meadows Opens Up About Life Away From Baseball

Before Opening Day back in 2022, the Detroit Tigers made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire outfielder Austin Meadows in exchange for prospect Isaac Paredes. The one-for-one trade looked to be beneficial for both sides, but that wasn't the case for the Tigers and Meadows.

Making his Detroit debut in 2022, Meadows was active in only 36 games, collecting 11 RBIs on 32 hits, rarely striking out and finding his way on base. He finished 20th in MVP voting in 2021, but things quickly took a turn for the worse for Meadows, resulting in his being shut down for the season.

Meadows suffered several things in his transition to Detroit, from COVID-19 and vertigo, as well as bilateral Achilles tendinitis, but most prominently, mental health issues. He would return to the Tigers for six games in 2023, but would hit the injured list again for his anxiety disorder.

Life Update for Meadows

Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) poses for a photo. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

After the 2023 season, the Tigers didn't extend a contract offer to Meadows, as it was clear his mental health battle was more important to take care of than playing baseball. Recently taking to his Instagram, Meadows highlighted how his life has changed since 2023, especially being away from the MLB.

"Being out of baseball is hard," Meadows said via Instagram Reel. "Living life outside of what you've known for 25+ years is really, really challenging. I'm out of the game sooner than I expected and it's not easy; it's not an easy adjustment, trust me."

The Tigers still have a Meadows on their roster in the form of Austin's younger brother, Parker Meadows, who has come into his own slightly in his short tenure in the MLB. Parker had his struggles staying healthy and consistent at the plate last season, but it's a much different situation than Austin's.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Austin Meadows (17) scores a run. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Meadows has learned to accept the cards he's been dealt. Mental health is never something to take lightly, and for a player who loves the game so much and has a bright future ahead of him, seeing him take a step away is difficult for fans, who had high expectations for the Meadows brothers in Detroit.

While the future was bright for Meadows in the MLB, his health is ultimately more important. He can still root for his brother with the Tigers as well as take care of his family, but he sends a heartfelt message to fans who may be going through similar situations.

"I encourage you guys to seek help. Those that are having a tough time, and you know, I currently get help still, everyday. It's changed my life and it's still changing me, slowly but surely. So, that's the biggest thing for me, accepting where I'm at."

