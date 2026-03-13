What Tigers Boss Scott Harris Is Telling Us Without Saying It

The Detroit Tigers are headed into the regular season with now less than two weeks to go until Opening Day as they piece together their roster and who is going to be on it.

It's always a tough job to put together an Opening Day roster, and Scott Harris has as tough a task this spring as he's had his entire tenure in the Motor City. With numerous decisions in both the infield and outfield as well as the bullpen that have yet to be determined, Detroit is letting things play out.

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While there is an element of letting the roster figure itself out, looking at the way the lineup has been arranged lately, it seems Harris is making it clear where he's leaning in terms of the most high profile roster calls including top prospect Kevin McGonigle.

Current starting shortstop Javier Báez has been playing a ton of center field this spring including on Thursday after his brief stint there last year proved successful. Báez is looking beyond comfortable there, which should make the call to put McGonigle at short, Báez in center and Parker Meadows in Toledo.

Tigers Lineup Choices Seem to Be Trending in One Direction

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Harris is not saying it out loud -- nor is he setting the lineups himself -- him and A.J. Hinch have always talked about how they work in lockstep and communicate daily about the decisions for the team.

Báez getting reps in center is not just Hinch experimenting with lineups in exhibition games, it's a direct sign that him and Harris are getting the veteran ready to make the full-time move there to begin the season.

McGonigle is proving with every game he plays to be as ready as any prospect to come through this farm system in a long time, and more importantly that he is the best option to help this Detroit team win right out of the gate this season.

Tigers Look Like They Will Be Making McGonigle Decision Soon

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As things continue to play out, there could be a battle for that final outfield spot between Meadows and Wenceel Pérez, but the shortstop race is solving itself as McGonigle continues to hit and Báez looks comfortable in center.

It would be very unusual for Harris to make that announcement now for Detroit, but he does not need to. He and Hinch are making it loud and clear by the way they are deploying their lineups -- and the way each player is performing -- what the decision is going to be.

If the Tigers want to put their best possible lineup out there when Opening Day rolls around, they need to make the call that everyone knows is already coming. Harris does not have to say it just yet, but that time is coming sooner rather than later as the entire city waits for them to unleash the youngster.

Things are shaping up to be a special year in Detroit, and this inevitable decision is just going to be the start.

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