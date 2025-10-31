How Tarik Skubal Shaped the Tigers’ Pitching Grade for 2025
The Detroit Tigers have many things to address in the offseason if they want to avoid the same disappointment that the ballclub had this year AND last year. The team was eliminated in the American League Division Series proving that having the arguably best pitcher in baseball on the roster doesn't guarantee a trip to play for the league pennant.
Tarik Skubal has made headline after headline in the last two years and rightfully so. Skubal is electric and almost always felt like a guaranteed win for the club when he was starting, but ultimately their pitching staff was barely above average without him.
Pitching Staff Overall Grade: B-
As a team, the Tigers' pitching staff was not ultimately the reason for their demise, but it is hard to ignore the numbers that Skubal posted and how much they helped the team's average. Skubal finished the year with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts, both of which trailed only Garrett Crochet from the Boston Red Sox.
Skubal had the upper hand on Crochet however in walks, total hits, earned runs, and WAR. This complements Skubal's league-best 0.89 WHIP as he was one of six to post a number under 1.00 as arguably the best all-around pitcher in the majors this year. Now, as a team the Tigers sat right around average across the board.
Tigers
League Average
Ranking
ERA
3.95
4.15
16th/17th
Saves
40
40
17th-19th
Hits Allowed
1309
1338
13th fewest
Runs Scored
691
720
16th
Home Runs
187
188
14th fewest
Walks
485
513
10th fewest
Strikeouts
1375
1355
14th
Hit by Pitch
59
64
12th
Wild Pitches
50
48
17th
WHIP
1.249
1.289
13th
There were two other pitchers in the starting rotation who had more than 135 strikeouts this year, who actually were a good addition to Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty. Flaherty's demise was the earned runs (83) compared to Mize's 64. This brought Flaherty's ERA well over 4.50 and kept Mize's at 3.87 making him the No.2 guy for the Tigers.
The criticism for Mize is warranted from the summer months alone. In July and August, he had an ERA over 5.50, which was when the Tigers were in a full-blown meltdown. The entire Tigers team was struggling (besides Skubal, it seemed), but that doesn't excuse what happened.
The bullpen needed help this season and luckily some of those issues were addressed at the trade deadline. One of the best moves that management made this season was with the acquisition of Kyle Finnegan, who had a 1.50 ERA and held opponents' batting average to a .153.
The Tigers could potentially be losing Skubal as he and management are very far off on contract negotiations. If that happens, then the pitching staff will take a monumental hit and fall well below average. For their sake, let's hope that doesn't happen.