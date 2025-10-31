Tigers Baseball Report

How Tarik Skubal Shaped the Tigers’ Pitching Grade for 2025

The Detroit Tigers had good and bad with their pitching staff this year.

Maddy Dickens

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammate in the dugout after pitching sixth inning against Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammate in the dugout after pitching sixth inning against Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers have many things to address in the offseason if they want to avoid the same disappointment that the ballclub had this year AND last year. The team was eliminated in the American League Division Series proving that having the arguably best pitcher in baseball on the roster doesn't guarantee a trip to play for the league pennant.

Tarik Skubal has made headline after headline in the last two years and rightfully so. Skubal is electric and almost always felt like a guaranteed win for the club when he was starting, but ultimately their pitching staff was barely above average without him.

Pitching Staff Overall Grade: B-

Mize throwing a pitch in a white unifor
Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a team, the Tigers' pitching staff was not ultimately the reason for their demise, but it is hard to ignore the numbers that Skubal posted and how much they helped the team's average. Skubal finished the year with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts, both of which trailed only Garrett Crochet from the Boston Red Sox.

Skubal had the upper hand on Crochet however in walks, total hits, earned runs, and WAR. This complements Skubal's league-best 0.89 WHIP as he was one of six to post a number under 1.00 as arguably the best all-around pitcher in the majors this year. Now, as a team the Tigers sat right around average across the board.

Tigers

League Average

Ranking

ERA

3.95

4.15

16th/17th

Saves

40

40

17th-19th

Hits Allowed

1309

1338

13th fewest

Runs Scored

691

720

16th

Home Runs

187

188

14th fewest

Walks

485

513

10th fewest

Strikeouts

1375

1355

14th

Hit by Pitch

59

64

12th

Wild Pitches

50

48

17th

WHIP

1.249

1.289

13th

There were two other pitchers in the starting rotation who had more than 135 strikeouts this year, who actually were a good addition to Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty. Flaherty's demise was the earned runs (83) compared to Mize's 64. This brought Flaherty's ERA well over 4.50 and kept Mize's at 3.87 making him the No.2 guy for the Tigers.

The criticism for Mize is warranted from the summer months alone. In July and August, he had an ERA over 5.50, which was when the Tigers were in a full-blown meltdown. The entire Tigers team was struggling (besides Skubal, it seemed), but that doesn't excuse what happened.

The bullpen needed help this season and luckily some of those issues were addressed at the trade deadline. One of the best moves that management made this season was with the acquisition of Kyle Finnegan, who had a 1.50 ERA and held opponents' batting average to a .153.

The Tigers could potentially be losing Skubal as he and management are very far off on contract negotiations. If that happens, then the pitching staff will take a monumental hit and fall well below average. For their sake, let's hope that doesn't happen.

Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

