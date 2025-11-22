How Tigers Worked Their MLB Roster During Busy Non-Tender Deadline
In this story:
The Detroit Tigers found themselves involved in a flurry of moves ahead of the non-tender deadline on Friday. Most of the moves played out as expected, but that didn't take away from the high level of anxiety that surrounded the franchise as the day played out.
As uneasy as this time of year can be in Major League Baseball, each franchise is focused on reinventing its roster in order to set itself up for success before 2026 Opening Day. With the non-tender deadline now behind us, what path did the Tigers end up taking regarding their roster?
Tigers Make Critical Choices
One of the most significant storylines revolving around Detroit was the news of Matt Vierling and the Tigers agreeing to a $3.255 million deal. As a result, Vierling avoided arbitration. Joining him in avoiding arbitration is catcher Jake Rogers, who agreed to a $3.05 million deal, and right-hander Beau Brieske, who agreed to a $1.1575 million deal, per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press.
Fortunately for Detroit and for fans who hope to see the Tigers succeed in 2026, ace Tarik Skubal was tendered. Not only was Skubal tendered, but so was Casey Mize, Will Vest, Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter and Tyler Holton. Detroit hung onto each player's arbitration rights as a result.
The only player to be non-tendered was 32-year-old infielder Andy Ibáñez, who is now a free agent.
Ibáñez spent his past three seasons in Detroit, and overall in his career, he has slashed .254/.305/.389 with 28 home runs and 128 RBIs across 420 games. Ibáñez isn't likely to have a hard time finding a new home, but it is unfortunate seeing him leave the Tigers. However, his time in Detroit will not be forgotten. As Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote:
"... Ibáñez will always be remembered that year for his pinch-hit, three-run double off Astros reliever Josh Hader in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, sending the Tigers on their way to a sweep in Houston. It was the first go-ahead pinch-hit in Tigers postseason history."
Now that Detroit has finalized its heavy decisions, it's time to focus on fine-tuning its roster in preparation for the upcoming campaign. At this time, the Tigers' 40-man roster is up to 39 players, now that Ibáñez has officially hit free agency. One spot is open, but it isn't clear which path Detroit will take.
Recommended Articles
Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.