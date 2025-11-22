How Tigers Worked Their MLB Roster During Busy Non-Tender Deadline

The Detroit Tigers found themselves involved in a flurry of moves ahead of the non-tender deadline on Friday. Most of the moves played out as expected, but that didn't take away from the high level of anxiety that surrounded the franchise as the day played out.

As uneasy as this time of year can be in Major League Baseball, each franchise is focused on reinventing its roster in order to set itself up for success before 2026 Opening Day. With the non-tender deadline now behind us, what path did the Tigers end up taking regarding their roster?

Tigers Make Critical Choices

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the most significant storylines revolving around Detroit was the news of Matt Vierling and the Tigers agreeing to a $3.255 million deal. As a result, Vierling avoided arbitration. Joining him in avoiding arbitration is catcher Jake Rogers, who agreed to a $3.05 million deal, and right-hander Beau Brieske, who agreed to a $1.1575 million deal, per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press.

Fortunately for Detroit and for fans who hope to see the Tigers succeed in 2026, ace Tarik Skubal was tendered. Not only was Skubal tendered, but so was Casey Mize, Will Vest, Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter and Tyler Holton. Detroit hung onto each player's arbitration rights as a result.

The only player to be non-tendered was 32-year-old infielder Andy Ibáñez, who is now a free agent.

#Tigers roster moves:



- Avoided arbitration: Jake Rogers, Matt Vierling, Beau Brieske.

- Tendered: Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Will Vest, Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, Tyler Holton.

- Non-tendered: Andy Ibáñez.



The 40-man roster: 39 players. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 21, 2025

Ibáñez spent his past three seasons in Detroit, and overall in his career, he has slashed .254/.305/.389 with 28 home runs and 128 RBIs across 420 games. Ibáñez isn't likely to have a hard time finding a new home, but it is unfortunate seeing him leave the Tigers. However, his time in Detroit will not be forgotten. As Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote:

"... Ibáñez will always be remembered that year for his pinch-hit, three-run double off Astros reliever Josh Hader in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, sending the Tigers on their way to a sweep in Houston. It was the first go-ahead pinch-hit in Tigers postseason history."

Now that Detroit has finalized its heavy decisions, it's time to focus on fine-tuning its roster in preparation for the upcoming campaign. At this time, the Tigers' 40-man roster is up to 39 players, now that Ibáñez has officially hit free agency. One spot is open, but it isn't clear which path Detroit will take.

Recommended Articles