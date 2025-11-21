What Tarik Skubal Just Said About the Growing Trade Speculation

This offseason for the Detroit Tigers feels like the most important offseason that the Tigers could ever have, as the face of the organization could and will be drastically affected. It might not be their ace's free agency, but it is rapidly approaching as Tarik Skubal is only under the ballclub's control until the end of 2026.

Because Skubal is now a back-to-back Cy Young winner, he will demand a costly contract for whoever is willing to pay it, whether that is the Tigers or another team. The pressing question all over baseball is, will Skubal be dealt somewhere else if Detroit is unwilling to pay? But, how does Skubal feel about all of this?

Skubal did an interview with Foul Territory via X and spoke on all of the speculation about him being dealt in what would be a blockbuster trade:

"I don't have any control...It is not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like why am I in these conversations?"

He then goes on to speak about the lack of truth behind the rumors regarding his contract. "I don't really know where they come up with these numbers," said Skubal.

Based on his own words it is clear that Skubal wants to stay with the organization that started his professional career back in 2018 when they drafted him back in the ninth round (255 overall).

Skubal with the Tigers

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is hard to wrap your head around the performance that Skubal has had since he made his debut back in 2020, and since then, he has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball, especially in the last two years.



*Note* These stats are looking at the last two years, where he won Cy Young awards.

31-10 Record

2.30 ERA

496 Strikeouts

.201 Opponent's Batting Average

0.91 WHIP

6.5 WAR

This was a kid who came out of high school with only one Division I offer, but went on to break records for Seattle University, which is how he put himself on the radar of MLB scouts. That still kept him from being drafted anywhere near the top, once again proving that it doesn't matter how you got there, but what you do with the opportunity.

By the end of the 2025 season his list of accolades include:

AL Cy Young Award: 2024, 2025

2024, 2025 Triple Crown: 2024 (led AL in wins, ERA, and strikeouts)

2024 (led AL in wins, ERA, and strikeouts) All-MLB First Team: 2024, 2025

2024, 2025 All-Star: 2024, 2025

Even though these other achievements aren't necessarily as flashy as a Cy Young, they are still fairly impressive.

AL ERA Leader : 2024, 2025

: 2024, 2025 MLB Strikeout Leade r: 2024

r: 2024 Tiger of the Year: 2024 (unanimous selection) 2025

2024 (unanimous selection) 2025 Players Choice Award: Outstanding Pitcher (2024, 2025)

Looking at all that Skubal has done, especially in the last two years, it is hard to wrap your brain around why the Tigers have any interest in dealing him. If they do, it will ultimately be detrimental to their organization. If management agrees to sign him, then he will be the face of the franchise for many years to come as a future Hall-of-Fame player.

"It's not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like, why am I in these conversations?"



Tarik Skubal opens up about his name being circulated in trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/CXp6ZyftoE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 20, 2025

More Tigers News