How to Watch Keider Montero, Tigers Host Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers haven’t lost at home yet this season. Granted it’s just two games. But why stop now?

The Tigers (4-4) go for the sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Comerica Park in a game that brings the new Sunday night baseball package to town, which now belongs to NBC Sports. The game will be broadcast on both NBC Sports Network and Peacock, the latter of which is NBC’s streaming service.

Even though it’s a national broadcast, Tigers fans will be happy to get play-by-play man Jason Benetti on the call, as he’s been tapped to call those games for NBC this season. But Andy Dirks and Brad Thompson will join him, as NBC’s philosophy is to bring in local talent to call the games alongside Benetti.

This game was supposed to be Justin Verlander’s home debut in his return to the Tigers. But left hip inflammation put him on the injured list on Saturday and the Tigers will lean into a well-known young pitcher to take the start.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s game. After the contest, the Tigers head to Minnesota for a four-game series with the Twins that starts on Monday.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV: NBC Sports Network/Peacock.

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Detroit: RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00) vs. St. Louis: RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.20)

Montero didn’t make the opening day rotation, and he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in early March. But within two weeks he’s back with Detroit after the Verlander injury. His value is being able to swing into a starting role or long relief on little notice. He has already started one game at Toledo, where he threw four scoreless innings and allowed one hit. Last season he went 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 20 games (12 starts) with 72 strikeouts and 31 walks in 90.2 innings.

Leahy made his first start of the season against the New York Mets and gave up eight hits and four earned runs in five innings as he took the loss. He struck out one and walked two. He’s been a reliever most of his career. Last year he appeared in 62 games, with one start, and went 4-2 with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 80 and walked 28 in 88 innings.

Tigers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (left oblique strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)