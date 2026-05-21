Kevin McGonigle Reveals Hilarious Story From Tigers Home Opener

One of the top stories of the offseason surrounded whether or not Kevin McGonigle would make the opening day roster for the Detroit Tigers. He, in fact, did, and won over the hearts of Tigers fans far and in between, leading him to the American League Rookie of the Month Award in April.

McGonigle's MLB career has gotten off to a great start, giving Detroit hope that they can turn things around from where they rank in the standings right now. And while the Tigers haven't had much to laugh at as of late, given their continuing May woes, this McGonigle story is bound to make them smile.

McGonigle's Hilarious Detroit Home Opener Experience

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) slides safely into home plate to score a run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Way back on April 3 of this year, the Tigers took on the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener, marking the first time McGonigle would play at Comerica Park. His results were impressive, but it took a little time for the rookie to get to work that day.

MLB posted a funny video on X (formerly Twitter) of McGonigle's journey to the ballpark, which didn't go as planned as the former first-rounder would have hoped.

"Our home opener, I didn't know where the parking lot was," McGonigle said. "I was doing circles around the stadium. It was obviously pretty packed in the city during that time, so it was kind of frustrating getting through everyone and trying to find the parking lot."

"But, I ended up showing up on time, thank God," McGonigle says chuckling.

McGonigle would also include that panic set in for him, as it does to all of us when we need to be somewhere at a certain time. The rookie also noted that he was striving to be the first player to the ballpark, which only increased his panic.

McGonigle got a hit for the Tigers that day, so even if he arrived late, he certainly made up for it. Anyone who lives in Detroit or has attended an exciting Tigers game knows that parking and driving downtown can be challenging, especially for a young man whose hometown is Media, PA.

Since his stellar month, McGonigle has cooled off some at the plate but is still the second-best hitter on the team currently, right behind Riley Greene. Heating up at the plate now is his main concern, because if he doesn't, the likelihood of Detroit making the playoffs will continue to deplete.