How to Watch Tarik Skubal, Tigers Face Twins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers played in frigid conditions at Target Field in Minneapolis on Monday. The Tigers' offense went quiet after the fourth inning, losing to the Minnesota Twins 7-3. Detroit accumulated just four hits, and starting pitcher Casey Mize didn't have his best stuff.

Mize threw 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. Drew Anderson and Brant Hurter finished off the game out of the bullpen. On Monday, 10 of the 11 hitters recorded at least one strikeout.

The Tigers will play three more games in Minnesota before returning home for six games. Here is how to watch Tuesday's matchup with the Twins.

How to Watch Game 2 of Tigers vs Twins

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene looks up after a pitch. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis

TV: Detroit SportsNet, Twins.TV

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 0.69 ERA) vs. Twins: Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.87 ERA)

Skubal has picked up right where he left off last season. He's maintained his dominance as one of the best pitchers in baseball through his first two starts. On Opening Day against the San Diego Padres, Skubal threw six innings and didn't allow an earned run. He followed that up with an impressive outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but suffered a loss despite allowing one run through seven innings.

Skubal has nine strikeouts without allowing a walk. He's consistently been able to fill up the strike zone. The Twins are fifth in total strikeouts (101), but are also third in total walks (47).

Bradley was limited to just 4.1 innings in his first start of the season because of a high pitch count, but he struck out nine hitters and walked three. He was dominant against the Kansas City Royals, throwing six scoreless innings on 100 pitches. The temperature will continue to remain in the 40s, so fans should expect a pitching duel on Tuesday.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain)

15-Day Injured List: Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), Sawyer Gipson-Long (left oblique strain)

60-Day Injured List: Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)

Verlander was the most recent addition to the injured list, and Keider Montero took his spot in the starting rotation. There hasn't been an update on Sweeney since he initiated a throwing program on March 12th.