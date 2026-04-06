How to Watch Tigers Series Opener at Twins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After beginning the season with a tough road trip against the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, the Detroit Tigers returned over the weekend to host the St. Louis Cardinals in their first series at Comerica Park.

They took two out of three from the Cardinals, but after the Sunday night game and 5-3 loss, they turn around and hit the road for a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins beginning on Monday night.

Detroit is 4-5 to begin the season and will be looking to avoid falling into last place with the Twins, who dropped out two of three over the weekend at home to the Tampa Bay Rays.

After putting up 15 runs in their first two games with St. Louis, the Tigers were shut down in the final game of the series, being held to three runs and six hits.

Here is how you can watch Monday night's game, which begins with a short trip with the Tigers returning home next weekend to host the Miami Marlins.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Kerry Carpenter | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN.

TV: Twins.TV

Radio: WXYT 97.1FM

Pitching Matchup

Casey Mize | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Detroit: RHP Casey Mize (0-0, 1.50) vs. Minnesota: RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.82)

The Tigers will send Casey Mize to the mound looking to get back into the win column. He picked up a no-decision in his first start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 31. He went six innings, scattering four hits and allowing one run with nine strikeouts. He pitched more than good enough to pick up a win, but a six-run Diamondbacks bottom of the eighth and a bullpen implosion led to a loss.

Detroit gets ace Twins ace, Joe Ryan. This will be the right-hander's third start of the season for Minnesota. After shutting out the Baltimore Orioles in his Opening Day start, allowing no runs, one hit, and striking out seven over 5.1 innings, he was roughed up by the Kansas City Royals on April 1.

In four innings, he gave up nine hits and five runs. Rarely does he have back-to-back outings like that. He will be a sought-after pitcher at the trade deadline.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) during player introductions. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain)



15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (left oblique strain)



60-Day Injured List: RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery).