3 Reasons Why Tigers Must Take Down Blue Jays Saturday at Comerica Park

To say the Detroit Tigers' season has not been what the organization was hoping for would be quite the understatement, as injuries, ejections, suspensions, and simply bad luck have plagued the 2026 season. They need to turn things around.

It seems easy to say that any game would be a great one to turn things around and start a little bit of a momentum shift, but Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays has to lead to a W for three reasons.

Casey Mize is making the start. Blue Jays are horrendous when playing on the road. If there is a team more injured than the Tigers, it is the Jays. They have to capitalize on that.

Starting Rotation Begging For Mize's Return

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

If one reason means more than the rest, it is Mize rejoining the roster as the rotation has simply imploded before everyone's eyes with his injury, Tarik Skubal's surgery, Justin Verlander's stint on IL, and Framber Valdez's suspension.

Mize had easily emerged as the Robin to Skubal's Batman this year, and with a sub-3.00 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts in 31 innings. This has to be a game that the Tigers take as they try to inch closer to .500.

Blue Jays Dealing With Their Own Plethora of Issues

If any organization understands the injury bug this season, it is Toronto. Their ballclub has been without so many players that it is unfathomable, and that includes the starting rotation, which is beaten down.

The pitching staff is without so many arms that Saturday's starter wasn't listed as of Friday night, but the Tigers at least knew that it wouldn't be Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, or Kevin Gausman, meaning Detroit's offense seemingly has the edge over whoever the Jays throw out there.

On top of a lacking roster, the Blue Jays are equally bad playing on the road this year as the Tigers are. Before the series opener, Toronto was sitting at 6-10 in its last 16 outside of Canada. Make that 6-11 after Detroit's last-minute victory.

Luckily for the Tigers, they are in the worst division in baseball, so a handful of games under .500 doesn't put them in a deficit that they can't crawl out of by any means, but looking at the playoffs wouldn't be beneficial for the team.

Every game, inning, pitch, and at-bat counts for this ballclub from here on out, and winning when the odds are in their favor is ever so important.