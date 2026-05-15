Tarik Skubal’s Recovery Progress Gives Tigers Huge Reason for Optimism

The Detroit Tigers could use some good news. The last couple of weeks have not been kind, as the Tigers have lost eight of their last nine games. Whether it's offensive inconsistencies, suspensions involving Framber Valdez and manager AJ Hinch, or the long list of injuries, Detroit is in a difficult spot right now.

The Tigers' pitching staff is short-handed, as starting pitchers Casey Mize and Justin Verlander remains on the injured list. Most importantly, they're missing ace pitcher Tarik Skubal. On May 6th, Skubal underwent surgery to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow.

Initially, many assumed Skubal would need a lengthy recovery, but that may not be the case after the latest news.

Skubal is Making Significant Injury Progress

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Skubal is already playing catch. Heyman noted that the surgery to remove one loose body was arthroscopic, and he might beat initial estimates of a two-month recovery. Reportedly, six weeks remains possible.

A six-week recovery would be an incredible achievement, but Skubal playing catch is a good sign. Obviously, he'll need to ramp up to a bullpen and a potential rehab assignment, but he's already taking the first steps just a week after needing surgery.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Skubal and utilized a device called The NanoNeedle Scope 2.0, which was a less invasive procedure and could accelerate his recovery. Dr. ElAttrache revealed that Skubal is the first high-profile athlete to use it during surgery.

Skubal's Eventual Return Could Rejuvenate Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit desperately needs its ace back in the fold. Since being placed on the injured list, the Tigers have won one game. Before the injury, Skubal made seven starts with a 2.70 ERA with a team-leading 45 strikeouts. He's not just the backbone of this pitching staff, but the entire team.

In Skubal's absence, Framber Valdez has to emerge as the team's top pitcher. After returning from his suspension, he pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and seven strikeouts. Jack Flaherty and Keider Montero have been the other options, but Flaherty has run into trouble this year with a 5.73 ERA.

Getting Skubal back in the rotation adds a layer of confidence that this Tigers team needs. It's not a coincidence that they've struggled since he hit the injured list. While they also need some bats to return from injury, having Skubal around makes winning a lot easier.