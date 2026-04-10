How to Watch Tigers Host Marlins in Series Opener: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

It has been a forgetful last five days for the Detroit Tigers. After losing the final game of their series at home last Sunday night to the St. Louis Cardinals, they went to Target Field and were swept by the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series.

Those five straight losses have A.J. Hinch's club sitting at 4-9 as they return home to open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

To say that the Tigers need to get off on a good foot in the series would be an understatement. They will face Miami ace Sandy Alcantara in Sunday's series finale against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

When the season began two weeks ago, not many people had the Marlins entering the series with an 8-5 record and tied for first in the National League East, while the Tigers are 4-9 and sitting in the American League Central Division basement.

That's where we are in what feels like a must-win series for Detroit. Here is how to watch Friday night's matchup with the Marlins at home.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica, Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet, Marlins.TV

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZWDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Keider Montero | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs. Tigers: Keider Montero (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Keider Montero is projected to start for Detroit after making his debut against the Cardinals last Sunday night. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing three runs and three hits with three strikeouts. After working four scoreless innings, he ran into trouble in the fifth, where St. Louis scored four runs to take command of the game. They need a big start from him against Miami.

The Marlins have been one of the bigger surprises this season. They have won eight of their first 13 games with a home-heavy schedule to date. They have taken advantage of their schedule against the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and Cincinnati Reds at home and gone 7-3. They dropped two out of three last weekend against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. They will send veteran Chris Paddack to the mound and the right-hander has struggled early in the season with his control.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain)

15-Day Injured List: Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long (left oblique strain)

60-Day Injured List: Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)