Insider Reveals Number Tigers Must Reach in Order to Extend Ace Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with a massive elephant in the form of a decision to be made on their repeat American League Cy Young-winning superstar ace.

As Tarik Skubal enters his final year of team control, trade rumors are flying wildly with extension talks leading nowhere to this point. In fact, the reports all offseason have been the ocean-sized gap between what Detroit has offered and what Skubal will eventually sign.

With a real argument to be made for trading him right now, most reporting to this point has indicated he is going to stay. If the Tigers are going to try to re-open extension talks, though, following not even coming close last year, they are going to have to step it up.

During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden revealed the number he believes Detroit will have to get to in order to even have a chance, and it crosses the $350 million threshold.

"The next offer they need to make has to start at $350 million," Bowden said when asked about possibly renewing extension talks. "You have to come out right away and show Scott Boras that you're gonna respect him and you're gonna make him the highest paid pitcher in Major League history, that's where the offer starts then you see where [Boras] goes from that...if you can get it done between $350M and $400M, I think Scott Harris is gonna tell Chris Ilitch 'let's do it.'"

Whether or not Detroit and Skubal actually open up extension talks in a meaningful way again remains to be seen, but there's no question they were not even close before. The Tigers now reaching a number they seemed to have never had an intention of reaching would be quite the change in mindset.

Skubal is the best pitcher on the planet and just now entering his prime. The kind of talent he possesses doesn't come around every day, especially in a left-hander which teams covet now more than ever.

In the likely event he does hit the open market and the usual suspects come calling, the southpaw is going to receive the kind of contract that shatters benchmarks and redefines what an ace is paid. If Detroit wants to prevent that, heeding Bowden's advice and making sure to make Skubal an offer that at least gets them in the ball park is the right way to go about this.

If the Tigers come at him with another lowball, or better yet have already decided they are not going to be able to get something done, make no mistake, another team will pay him what he's worth.

Though it remains to be seen exactly how this plays out, Detroit knows what they need to do if they want to keep Skubal. Time will tell if they are willing to do it or not.

