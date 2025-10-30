Further Details Revealed on Tigers' Pathetic Contract Offer to Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers have been a widely discussed topic across the baseball rumors mill after their season came to a close in heartbreaking fashion during Game 5 of the ALDS for the second straight year.
Entering the offseason, the narrative surrounding one player has and will continue to dominate the headlines of the Hot Stove period. That of course is Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has been the subject of trade rumors given what is going on with his contract.
Skubal is only under team control for one more season, and with the writing seemingly on the wall as far as a possible extension goes before he hits the open market, the argument for Detroit to trade him makes some sense.
President of baseball operations Scott Harris has not exactly inspired confidence that this isn't a possibility, and further context was provided this week with regards to just how far apart the team and the soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young winner are in contract talks.
Tigers Newly Reported Offer to Skubal Was Laughable
Earlier this month, the reporting surrounding extension talks between Skubal and Detroit revealed that there was an ocean-sized, nine-figure gap between what was being offered and what the lefty is seeking.
Now, prominent baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required) has provided even more information on what the Tigers were offering during extension talks a year ago, and the number is downright embarrassing for Detroit.
According to Heyman, the offer to the superstar was for less than $80 million over four years. For reference, the current highest paid pitcher in baseball by AAV is Zack Wheeler, who makes $42 million annually on his contract. Multiple other pitchers Skubal is better than also make $35 million or more.
Should he accept his player option this offseason, Jack Flaherty will be making $20 million next year. Even Alex Cobb -- who did not throw an inning for the Tigers in 2025 -- made $15 million.
If Heyman's report is correct, that's a gross undervaluing of what elite pitching gets paid in today's game and today's salary landscape. While an offer from Detroit would now likely be greater, it seems the damage is already done and talks are for the most part dead.
Skubal Almost Certainly Will Wind Up Elsewhere After 2026
Interestingly, Heyman's report also included the fact that rival teams still do not believe the Tigers are going to trade their superstar this offseason, and instead, will choose to keep him around for hopefully another playoff run in 2026.
That is notable in the sense that Detroit is going to try to win in 2026 and will let the chips fall where they may once Skubal hits the open market. Whether or not that is the correct strategy remains to be seen, however, every fan would trade whatever the return could be in a trade in exchange for a championship in the Motor City next season.
Beyond that, though, it is becoming painfully obvious that Skubal will be wearing another uniform by the time the 2027 campaign rolls around. If the latest reported offer by Heyman is any indication, the Tigers are not serious about keeping him around.
Time will tell how this plays out, but that fact alone is enough to infuriate a fanbase.