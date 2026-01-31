Tigers' Most Overlooked Offseason Move Could Pay Major Dividends

The Detroit Tigers' offseason has gone quiet following the deals avoiding arbitration and signing players to minor league contracts. But just because the Tigers aren't signing players to their MLB roster as of late doesn't mean they haven't made a smart move all offseason long.

Yes, extending Tarik Skubal is likely the most intelligent move for Detroit to make this offseason, if not trading him away while his value is still high. But one signing seemed to fly under the radar for the Tigers, and it could easily be one of the best signings of the offseason, depending on how the season unfolds.

Kyle Finnegan Back for 2 Years

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan looks on after ending an inning | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the best trade deadline acquisition for the Tigers, relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan and Detroit agreed to a two-year contract for the 2026-27 campaigns, with a mutual option for 2028. This move allows the Tigers to remain strong in one of their best areas last season: pitching.

Formerly of the Washington Nationals, Finnegan saw his game increase tenfold when he donned the Ole' English D for the first time. In 16 regular-season games with the Tigers, Finnegan held a 1.50 ERA and collected four saves across 18 innings. In those 18 innings, 23 strikeouts and a 0.72 WHIP.

Finnegan complemented Will Vest well in the back end of the bullpen, and for a Tigers team looking to get back to the playoffs for the third year in a row, it's clutch pitching that will be the guiding light. Seemingly one of the best players down the stretch for Detroit, Finnegan's return should have fans rejoicing.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) celebrates a huge win at Comerica Park | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at what the bullpen would look like should Finnegan not have decided to return to Detroit (which he was very interested in by the way), the Tigers would have Vest, Kenley Jansen and Tyler Holton as their three-headed monster. No disrespect to Holton, but Finnegan in the latter innings felt more commanding.

Plus, if Finnegan has a terrific full season with the Tigers, he could be an All-Star candidate, which gets more fans in seats, which puts more money in the pockets of the owners. Truly, this signing is a win-win, and shouldn't be one that fans brush off their shoulders.

Sure, the Tigers should look to make at least a few more moves before the offseason is over to either bolster the offensive or pitching depth, but keeping Finnegan in the organization feels like the standout as an underrated move by Detroit.

