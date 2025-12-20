Kenley Jansen Reveals How He Really Feels About Joining Detroit Tigers

Once news erupted that veteran closer Kenley Jansen would be signing with the Detroit Tigers, eyebrows were raised at the 38-year-old's $9 million salary with a $12 million club option for 2027.

Jansen has been in the game for a substantial amount of time, having made his debut in July of 2010. The bulk of his professional career was spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he logged a 2.37 ERA in 705.0 innings pitched, with 1,022 strikeouts across 701 games in a 12-year period.

After the 2021 season, he signed with the Atlanta Braves for one year, followed by two years with the Boston Red Sox. His 2025 campaign was spent back in California, but this time, with the Los Angeles Angels. This past year, he recorded a 2.59 ERA across 59.0 innings pitched, while striking out 57 batters through 62 games.

He is widely known for his shocking number of 476 career saves, which will serve as a major asset to the Tigers. Detroit will be getting a serious arm, but what drew Jansen to the Motor City?

Jansen's "Winning Culture" Mindset

With Jansen's World Series experience and his time around the U.S. map playing for various teams, he has built up a wealth of knowledge in the Major Leagues that will only benefit the Tigers. Interestingly enough, it sounds like he has kept a careful eye on Detroit for quite some time now.

"I've been watching the Tigers the last couple of years closely. The year before, they reached out to me, but I signed with the Angels, and then again this year, the level of interest showed up again...," said Jansen, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "... I'm excited to get to work. Keep building that winning culture and hopefully bring the ultimate prize to Detroit."

The Tigers were eliminated from the AL Division Series this year after being handed a loss by the Cleveland Guardians, but Detroit is looking to push past the ALDS next year — a place they can't seem to move beyond. However, with a player as experienced and motivated as Jansen, 2026 could be their season.

Jansen is looking to help boost Detroit's winning culture next season, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to confidently say that he has what it takes. He is looking to win, and that's the energy that the Tigers need after coming up short in recent years.

