Lineups Backing Justin Verlander in Key Starts Turns into Tigers Time Warp

Ever Justin Verlander is aware of the craziness of what happening when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Arizona.

How does one know? Verlander changed the photo on his X (formerly Twitter) bio page to the photo he took on 2005 Detroit Tigers media day. At that time, he was the Tigers’ first-round pick the previous year out of Old Dominion. He made his MLB debut later that year.

He last pitched for the Tigers in 2017 before he was dealt to the Houston Astros at the deadline. He helped Houston win two World Series titles, underwent one Tommy John surgery and won two more American League Cy Young awards. He signed with the New York Mets, was traded back to Houston and landed with San Francisco last year.

Now, 3,134 days later, Verlander will toe the rubber again for the Tigers when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wanna take a time back in time? Let’s compare three lineups — tonight’s behind the 43-year-old Verlander, the one from his final game in Detroit in 2017 and then — gulp — the lineup behind him in his MLB debut.

Monday’s Lineup vs. Arizona

Justin Verlander changed his profile picture on X to his 2005 Tigers' media day picture 📸



Safe to say JV is excited to be back with Detroit 🧡 pic.twitter.com/WlvzWJwzX1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 30, 2026

Per MLB.com, this is the lineup that will back up Verlander against the Diamondbacks:

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkleson

3B Kevin McGonigle

C Dillon Dingler

CF Parker Meadows

SS Javier Baez

Let’s point out the obvious — everyone in the lineup was born after Verlander, who was born in 1983. McGonigle comes the closest to being born after Verlander’s MLB debut in 2005. McGonigle was born in 2004. He’s only slightly older than Verlander’s career.

Verlander’s Last Game Before Trade

For the first time since 8/30/2017, Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Tigers tonight 🥹



⚾️ 10:10 PM ET

📺 @WatchDSN

📻 @971theticketxyt

🏟️ Chase Field pic.twitter.com/hwiPmMXyPL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 30, 2026

Next, let’s go back in time and look at the lineup for Verlander’s last start with the Tigers — Aug. 30, 2017, at Colorado:

RF Mikie Mahtook

2B Dixon Machado

LF Justin Upton

3B Nick Castellanos

C James McCann

1B John Hicks

CF JaCoby Jones

SS Jose Iglesias

P Justin Verlander

First, Nick Castellanos was there? And guess what? He homered. Of course because that’s what Castellanos does when big things are about to happen. And Verlander’s in the lineup? Yes, pitchers were still hitting in the National League back then. Since the game was at Coors Field, Verlander had to hit. He went 1-for-3 and drove in a run.

Verlander’s Debut

Now, get ready. Here, in all its glory, is the lineup that started behind Verlander when he made his Major League debut on July 4, 2005. Seriously? July 4?:

3B Brandon Inge

2B Placido Polanco

1B Chris Shelton

RF Magglio Ordóñez

DH Dmitri Young

LF Craig Monroe

SS Omar Infante

C Vance Wilson

CF Nook Logan

Really? Verlander’s first center fielder was a guy named Nook? That’s a “Bull Durham” name right there. Why no Miguel Cabrera? He was still in Florida with the Marlins and was playing his third season. He didn’t land with the Tigers until 2008. At least his manager as Tigers legend Alan Trammell. That was his last year, though. He was replaced by another legend, Jim Leyland, for 2006.