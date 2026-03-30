Lineups Backing Justin Verlander in Key Starts Turns into Tigers Time Warp
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Ever Justin Verlander is aware of the craziness of what happening when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Arizona.
How does one know? Verlander changed the photo on his X (formerly Twitter) bio page to the photo he took on 2005 Detroit Tigers media day. At that time, he was the Tigers’ first-round pick the previous year out of Old Dominion. He made his MLB debut later that year.
He last pitched for the Tigers in 2017 before he was dealt to the Houston Astros at the deadline. He helped Houston win two World Series titles, underwent one Tommy John surgery and won two more American League Cy Young awards. He signed with the New York Mets, was traded back to Houston and landed with San Francisco last year.
Now, 3,134 days later, Verlander will toe the rubber again for the Tigers when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wanna take a time back in time? Let’s compare three lineups — tonight’s behind the 43-year-old Verlander, the one from his final game in Detroit in 2017 and then — gulp — the lineup behind him in his MLB debut.
Monday’s Lineup vs. Arizona
Per MLB.com, this is the lineup that will back up Verlander against the Diamondbacks:
RF Kerry Carpenter
2B Gleyber Torres
DH Colt Keith
LF Riley Greene
1B Spencer Torkleson
3B Kevin McGonigle
C Dillon Dingler
CF Parker Meadows
SS Javier Baez
Let’s point out the obvious — everyone in the lineup was born after Verlander, who was born in 1983. McGonigle comes the closest to being born after Verlander’s MLB debut in 2005. McGonigle was born in 2004. He’s only slightly older than Verlander’s career.
Verlander’s Last Game Before Trade
Next, let’s go back in time and look at the lineup for Verlander’s last start with the Tigers — Aug. 30, 2017, at Colorado:
RF Mikie Mahtook
2B Dixon Machado
LF Justin Upton
3B Nick Castellanos
C James McCann
1B John Hicks
CF JaCoby Jones
SS Jose Iglesias
P Justin Verlander
First, Nick Castellanos was there? And guess what? He homered. Of course because that’s what Castellanos does when big things are about to happen. And Verlander’s in the lineup? Yes, pitchers were still hitting in the National League back then. Since the game was at Coors Field, Verlander had to hit. He went 1-for-3 and drove in a run.
Verlander’s Debut
Now, get ready. Here, in all its glory, is the lineup that started behind Verlander when he made his Major League debut on July 4, 2005. Seriously? July 4?:
3B Brandon Inge
2B Placido Polanco
1B Chris Shelton
RF Magglio Ordóñez
DH Dmitri Young
LF Craig Monroe
SS Omar Infante
C Vance Wilson
CF Nook Logan
Really? Verlander’s first center fielder was a guy named Nook? That’s a “Bull Durham” name right there. Why no Miguel Cabrera? He was still in Florida with the Marlins and was playing his third season. He didn’t land with the Tigers until 2008. At least his manager as Tigers legend Alan Trammell. That was his last year, though. He was replaced by another legend, Jim Leyland, for 2006.
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Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow postinspostcard