Miguel Cabrera Opens Up About Justin Verlander’s Tigers Homecoming

The Detroit Tigers made one of the more nostalgic signings this offseason by adding three-time Cy Young Award winner, nine-time All-Star recipient and former MVP Justin Verlander on a one-year $13 million deal, with $11 million in deferrals.

Verlander's return to Detroit was felt by every fan who grew up watching him dominate in the uniform from 2005 to 2017. Now is a perfect time for Verlander to return to where it all began, as the Tigers are looking for their third straight playoff appearance.

While Verlander went on to the Houston Astros to win two World Series championships, one last Tigers legend remained through the dog days of the rebuild: Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera remained a Tiger for years following Verlander's exit, but he knows the impact that he has on the franchise and their fans.

What Verlander's Return Means to Miggy

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) and first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrate after the game | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cabrera was at Tigers spring training on Monday, getting some work in with the players and lending some words of wisdom, as the former two-time MVP has done so often in the past. When speaking to the media, specifically Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, Cabrera revealed his thoughts on Verlander's return.

“I think it’s going to be good for the team and the city. Hope he can be healthy the whole year. Hopefully we can win another division and make a good run to the World Series," Cabrera said.

Cabrera and Verlander were the two faces of Detroit baseball, both lead the franchise to new heights. When Cabrera hit his 3,000th hit against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park, Verlander sent his former teammate a message of congratulations. The respect runs deep between these two.

The addition of Verlander to the starting rotation that features Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize elevates Detroit to having one of the most serious rotational threats in all of Major League Baseball. Getting to the playoffs and having to face Skubal, Valdez, and Verlander consistently sounds like a hitter's nightmare.

Cabrera will likely keep tabs on the Tigers this season again, as he's done many times after his retirement, and perhaps will throw out the first pitch on opening day to Verlander, just for nostalgia's sake.

Staying healthy is the only thing that needs to happen for Verlander to have a successful season in his return to Detroit. Fans aren't asking for the Verlander of old, but they're excited to back the player who gave them hope of a championship back in the 2010s.

