3 Reasons Justin Verlander’s Return to Detroit Is Good for Baseball

The Detroit Tigers have officially signed Justin Verlander to a one-year, $13 million deal, which strengthens the rotation now led by Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez. This is the first time Verlander dons a Tigers uniform since getting traded to the Houston Astros back in 2017.

After taking his talents elsewhere, collecting two World Series championships, making more All-Star appearances, and winning another Cy Young Award, Verlander returns home to Detroit. The veteran's return to where it all started is not only good for the Tigers, but is good for baseball: here's why.

1. Reunions Are Less Common in Today’s Day and Age

Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander plays catch on the morning of the first day of spring training. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verlander didn't have to return to the Tigers, the franchise that gave him his first opportunity in the MLB, after arguably having better career accolades after leaving. But as Verlander said to Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, he has some "unfinished business" in Detroit.

In today's game of baseball, players usually chase down opportunities where the money is the best and the chance to win it all. Verlander will only get paid $2 million this year, with $11 million in deferrals set to be paid in 2030, which leads us to believe he didn't care about the money; he knows the Tigers have a chance of winning. Which is beautiful.

Verlander joins the likes of Albert Pujols returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, Ichiro Suzuki returning to the Seattle Mariners, and Tom Glavine returning to the Atlanta Braves (just to name a few) as franchise legends paying respect to their stomping grounds.

This not only means something to Verlander and his family, but it means something to Detroit fans who grew up watching him pitch at Comerica Park and dominate on the mound. The Tigers aren't asking him to be the Verlander of old, but to be the leader they always knew he was, even back then.

2. All Eyes on Tigers, Not Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) meets with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) before the game. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This offseason, fans grew frustrated with how easily the Los Angeles Dodgers have made signing players to massive contracts look, some believing it will be the cause of the lockout in 2027. But with Verlander returning to Detroit to join this elite pitching staff, perhaps the Dodgers have met their match rotation-wise.

The Tigers haven't been to the World Series since getting swept by the San Francisco Giants in 2012, a roster that featured Verlander. Instead of going into the season with such negativity centered toward MLB's current dynasty, optimism floats around as Detroit could be in contention to contest with Los Angeles.

With the signing of Verlander and Valdez, Detroit now enters the Top 10 in payroll for 2026, ranking ninth according to Spotrac.com. This marks the first time the Tigers have been Top 10 in payroll since 2017, evidently the last time Verlander was a Tiger.

3. Ultimate MLB Star Power Lives On

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) celebrates after game five of the 2012 ALDS against the Oakland Athletics. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Just the name itself, "Verlander", means something to a ton of people across the world of baseball. Fans grew up watching him in a Tigers uniform, current players on the roster even, and it is proof that the game of baseball still loves its most recognizable stars.

The Tigers will have no problem marketing Verlander to their fan base, as it's clear Detroit is happy to see him back. This is great for Major League Baseball from a marketing standpoint as well, as they'll be able to grasp onto several things this season involving Verlander, such as his first start back at Comerica Park.

Pairing him with the most popular current Tiger, Tarik Skubal, this gives Detroit its first notable star-studded pitching rotation since the ever-famous rotation of Verlander, Max Scherzer, David Price, Anibal Sanchez, and Rick Porcello back in 2014.

The Detroit Tigers 2014 rotation:



Justin Verlander - 2017 World Series champ

Rick Porcello - 2018 World Series champ

David Price - 2018 World Series champ

Max Scherzer - 2019 World Series champ

Anibal Sanchez - 2019 World Series champ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2019

