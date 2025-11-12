MLB Insider Lists Mets Trade Starting Point For Landing Tigers Pitcher

As the General Managers' meetings get underway this week in Las Vegas, there is going to be a lot of discussion surrounding some of the big-name players who could be traded this offseason. One of those players is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Since the Tigers' season ended in stunning fashion in Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, there have been rumors that the left-hander and the team are far apart in terms of getting an extension done. Jon Hayman of the New York Post (subscription required) reported that the gap was sizeable.

While most don't believe the Tigers will trade Skubal, there will be a long list of suitors for him. All of the contenders figure to be in the mix, but one National League East contender, the New York Mets, is drawing attention.

What would a starting point for a trade with Detroit look like? Mike Puma of the New York Post (subscription required) revealed what a hefty price it would be.

Tigers Could Land a Massive Package From Mets For Tarik Skubal

As expected, the asking price for Skubal would be through the roof. Again, it would be surprising if he is traded, but according to Puma, a Mets package would be surrounded by several of their top prospects. Puma reported that New York has had internal discussions about Skubal.

"The belief within is it would take four top prospects to acquire Skubal — perhaps three rated in the organization’s top 10 and another within the top 20. Presuming the Mets wouldn’t entertain a trade involving top prospect Nolan McLean, who figures heavily into the rotation plans for next season, names such as Carson Benge, Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat would most prominently come into play,'' Puma wrote.

That certainly would be a starting point for Detroit; however, you would think that the Tigers would like some veteran MLB players in return, likely for the starting rotation or bullpen help. Puma thinks the Mets could sweeten the pot with a couple of names.

"The next wave (of prospects) includes names such as Jacob Reimer, A.J. Ewing, Ryan Clifford, Mitch Voit, and Elian Peña. But even then, the Tigers could seek another middle-of-the-rotation type pitcher that is major league-ready to help fill a gap for 2026. Could the Mets insert Clay Holmes or David Peterson into a potential deal to lessen the prospect blow?'' asked Puma.

There is no doubt that the Tigers could land a big haul back for Skubal, but trading him seems unlikely. They have contended for the last two years and could for a third straight with their lefty. Never say never, however, as desperate teams have been known to overpay for a player to win now. The Mets are a team that could do that.

