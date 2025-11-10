MLB Insider Pitches Starting Point for Tigers Potential Blockbuster Trade
The general managers' meetings will begin what is expected to be an interesting offseason around MLB this week in Las Vegas. You can bet on the topic that will be discussed being the future of Tarik Skubal with the Detroit Tigers.
Over the last month, there have been rumors that Skubal and the Tigers are far apart in terms of getting an extension done. Those rumors are fueling more speculation about a potential trade this offseason. Whether or not Detroit actually moves its left-hander remains to be seen.
On Sunday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) brought up the meetings this week and Skubal. The Boston Red Sox are a team in need of starting pitching this season, whether it's through a trade or free agency. If the Red Sox were to make a deal for Skubal, Abraham revealed what the starting point in talks might be for the Tigers.
Tigers Could Land a Haul From Red Sox for Tarik Skubal
Abraham labeled a deal for Skubal as a high-stakes gamble because of his agent, Scott Boras, and the likely inability to get an extension done before he hits free agency. That is the case with most of Boras' clients, but the point is made.
"Consider this high-stakes gamble: A team could trade for Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal knowing his salary for 2026 will be roughly $18 million because he’s in his final year of arbitration. That’s a tremendous bargain for a pitcher who made 31 starts last season with a 2.21 earned run average and an 0.89 WHIP. Skubal should win his second consecutive Cy Young Award when the results are announced Wednesday. He also has a 2.04 ERA in six postseason starts over the last two seasons,'' wrote Abraham.
Anyone would love to land Skubal from Scott Harris and the Tigers, but to do it, it's going to require a blockbuster. Abraham pointed to what would be the start of the offer from Boston.
"What would the Sox have to give up to get Skubal? It starts with Payton Tolle and could include Jarren Duran,'' Abraham suggested.
That would be a good starting point for Detroit. Duran is a good outfielder, and he can hit just about anywhere in the lineup with great speed. He had a good offensive season with the Red Sox in 2025, but they have a crowded outfield and are looking to move at least one player this offseason.
As far as Tolle goes, he is a young left-hander who impressed in September and is someone who projects to be a bottom-of-the-rotation starter next season. However, the 23-year-old is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization according to MLB.com, who mixes all of his pitches around a plus-fastball.
Harris will likely get several calls and trade offers, but it would be surprising if Skubal is actually traded. But Tolle and Duran would be worth at least starting talks with Boston.