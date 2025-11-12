MLB Insider Names Two Potential Suitors for Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

There's been a lot of speculation around Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal lately.

Many are wondering if he'll beat out Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and win his second straight American League Cy Young award on Wednesday, which would make him the AL's first back-to-back winner since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000.

Many are also wondering if the Tigers will extend or trade Skubal this offseason, as he's heading into his final season before free agency.

Will Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed Skubal's situation on Tuesday's episode of "Foul Territory." At the moment, Rosenthal doesn't expect the two-time All-Star to be dealt this winter.

"As of right now, I would say no team is likely to trade for Skubal," Rosenthal said. "My understanding is the Tigers want to keep Skubal. And while teams will come at them...their idea is to compete next year and be a really good team around him. They've been a really good team with him, obviously."

As of right now, @Ken_Rosenthal expects the Tigers not to trade Tarik Skubal with one year remaining on his contract. pic.twitter.com/B9QsVCMkVi — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2025

Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in over a decade, Detroit seems unlikely to move one of the best pitchers in baseball. Skubal is irreplaceable, and the club's postseason odds would take a massive hit without him.

That said, the Tigers could still try to shop Skubal at the trade deadline next summer if they haven't extended him yet and fall out of contention early in the season. But for now, Rosenthal expects them to hold on to him.

Rosenthal Names Two Teams That Could Trade for Skubal

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Skubal wants to stay and is unlikely to be moved this winter, that doesn't mean other teams won't try to pry him away from Detroit.

The Tigers figure to receive plenty of offers for the talented lefty, who's heading into his age-29 season. If somebody blows them away, they'll have to at least consider it.

Rosenthal expects the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers to try to trade for Skubal. Both teams are always aggressive and seem to have unlimited payrolls, making them possible players for Skubal.

The Mets desperately need another frontline starting pitcher after failing to make the playoffs this year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have made a habit of collecting superstars and have an opening in their rotation following Clayton Kershaw's retirement.

Skubal will likely stay put this offseason, but that won't stop big market teams from at least checking in on him and seeing if Detroit changes its mind.

