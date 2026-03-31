No One Expected This Detroit Tigers Hitter to Lead the Offense This Early

The Detroit Tigers didn't get the outcome they had hoped with the return of Justin Verlander on the mound, but made a late push to make the game competitive against the Arizona Diamondbacks. So far this season, a handful of players are still looking to work things out.

The best hitters for the Tigers are easily Gleyber Torres, who has walked six times in four games, Riley Greene, who has slowly started to find his mojo again, and Kevin McGonigle, at least in the small sample size displayed so far.

But the Tigers hitter who has put the offense on his back, who no one would have expected to be off to such a hot start, is Colt Keith.

Colt Keith Dominating Early at the Plate

Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith (33) leads off from second base. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Keith is starting off his third season in the majors on the right foot through four games. While some may have been confused that manager A.J. Hinch penciled Keith to hit third in the lineup so far this year, the doubters have been proved wrong with the production he's had at the plate.

In four games, Keith is hitting .429 with an OBP of .500, .643 SLG, and a 1.143 OPS, with six hits in 16 at-bats, three of which have been doubles, has driven in two RBIs, scored three runs, and has struck out four times (once per game pace).

His two RBIs came against the Diamondbacks on Monday night by taking a pitch the other way, down the left field line, to help Detroit claw its way back into things.

Keith has become a Swiss Army Knife type of player for Detroit over the past two seasons. He's taken reps at second base, third base, and first base, while also finding time to be the designated hitter. If he continues to hit this way, Hinch should continue to find a place for him in the lineup until otherwise.

The third-year player also flirted with his first home run of the season, but due to the outfield configuration at Chase Field, it was a long double. Regardless, Keith has hit the ball very hard early, which is a tremendous sign that a pending breakout season is on the horizon.

Keith may get overlooked in the lineup from time to time, but more often than not, he is a player who will do his part in some capacity for the team. If he hits like this at the plate for a prolonged period, he'll surely start to turn more heads.