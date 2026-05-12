Top ABS Performers for the Detroit Tigers Heading Into New York Mets Series

The Detroit Tigers are looking for something to go their way consistently, and they get another chance at achieving that in this three-game series against the New York Mets. The offense woke up in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, but it needs to stay woke for the upcoming series.

The ABS challenge system has taken Major League Baseball by storm; some love it, some hate it, some are indifferent to it, but it keeps the game as honest as possible. The Tigers have used their fair share of ABS challenges so far this season, getting mixed outcomes, but mostly good.

Who's Been the Best : Catcher

Jackie Robinson Day logo on the side of Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter’s hat in the Tigers dugout. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

ESPN released an updated statistics board across Major League Baseball on which individual players and teams have been the most successful when challenging balls and strikes this season. To no surprise to Detroit fans, one player stands very high in successful challenges this season.

2025 American League Gold Glove catcher Dillon Dingler is living up to the award status of his position, as he's been one of the best catchers in the MLB at challenging calls this season. Dingler is 20 for 24 on challenges this season behind the plate, giving him a 83.3% success rate.

Of qualified catchers (players who have challenged at least once), Dingler ranks fifth. Out of catchers who have challenged calls 20 or more times this season, the Tigers' catcher has the best success rate, beating Will Smith (27-36, 75%), Salvador Perez (20-27, 74.1%), and Hunter Goodman (20-28, 71.4%).

Jake Rogers has challenged five calls behind the plate, overturning four calls, which places him in an eighth-place tie in the rankings with Travis d'Arnaud.

Who's Been the Best : Hitter

The shadow of a tiger statue is seen behind fans at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At the plate, the Tigers haven't been the best when it comes to challenging balls and strikes in 2026. Detroit hitters have been successful 45.5% of the time, with rookie shortstop/third baseman Kevin McGonigle finding the most success.

McGonigle has challenged eight calls this season, with six going his way, giving him a 75% success rate. Riley Greene has challenged four calls and has overturned three of them, also giving him a 75% success rate.

Overall, according to ESPN, the Tigers have a 60% total challenge success rate, which ranks No. 1 across Major League Baseball.

With Dingler's success in 20 or more calls and McGonigle and Greene's success at the plate, mixed in with Casey Mize's only challenge on the mound, which went his way, the Tigers have more success underlying their season than fans are seeing at face value.