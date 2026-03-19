With Opening Day a Week Away, Here Are the Best Tigers to Wear No. 7

The Detroit Tigers will open their season against the San Diego Padres in just one week's time. After an offseason and spring filled with ups and downs, the Tigers are laser-focused on winning the AL Central division for the first time since 2014.

Even though the Detroit Tigers are starting their season on the road, fans still have seven days to count down until the regular season begins.

The number seven has been worn by several Tigers players over the years, so it's a perfect time to discuss who the best players to wear that number are, especially with just one week left until opening day.

Iván Rodríguez (2004-2008)

Detroit Tigers catcher Ivan Rodriguez (7) makes contact with the baseball at Comerica Park. | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

One of the most notable players to wear the No. 7 for the Tigers was Hall of Fame catcher Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez. He joined the Tigers after their dismal 2003 season and quickly became the cornerstone of the team's resurgence, which ultimately led them to the World Series in 2006.

Rodríguez's five seasons with Detroit saw him collect a 14.2 WAR in 611 games played. He hit 62 home runs, drove in 300 RBIs, and hit .298 at the plate during that time. He was named an All-Star four times, won a Silver Slugger Award in 2004, and was a three-time Gold Glove winner.

His time in Detroit is still remembered today, as many fans hold fond memories of Pudge donning the Old English D.

Harvey Kuenn (1952-1959)

No. 7: Harvey Kuenn of the Detroit Tigers. | Detroit Free Press

Modern-day Tigers fans might not know the name Harvey Kuenn, but he was one of the better young players that Detroit had in the 1950s. Kuenn made his debut in 1952, but his first full season was a year later, when he brought home the Rookie of the Year Award and finished in the Top 15 in MVP voting.

As a Tiger, Kuenn had a 20.9 WAR across eight years and was never the same player for any other team he played for compared to the player he was for Detroit. He won the Batting Title in his final year with the Tigers, hitting .353 with 42 doubles and collecting 198 hits.

Following his playing days, Kuenn was the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1975 and again from 1982-83, leading the Brewers to their only World Series appearance.

George Kell (1946-1952)

Baseball Hall of Fame member and Detroit Tigers legend George Kell salutes fans before throwing out the first pitch against the Oakland Athletics in game 4 of the American League Championship series at Comerica Park. | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Getting traded to Detroit was the move that really put George Kell on the map across Major League Baseball. He was a six-time All-Star with the Tigers, won the Batting Title in 1949, and finished Top 20 in MVP voting (Top 10 twice) between 1947 and 1951. He finished his career with a .306 AVG.

The Hall of Famer might've never won a World Series, but his 23.2 WAR with the Tigers made him long-lasting enough to throw out the first pitch in 2006 as the Detroit Tigers took on the Oakland Athletics.