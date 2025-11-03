Tigers Breakout Star Dillon Dingler Takes Home Gold Glove Award
The 2025 season has now come to a close for every team in Major League Baseball. While the playoffs highlights the prominent teams from this year, it is now time to take a look at personal player accolades that started with the Gold Glove winners.
The Gold Glove Award is for the best defensive players at each position in both the American and National League. Surprisingly, the Detroit Tigers only had one player nominated as a finalist; catcher Dillon Dingler.
He found himself amongst a pair of other top catchers from the AL: Alejandro Kirk from the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Narváez from the Boston Red Sox. This is a prestigious honor for Dingler to just be nominated at such an early time of his career.
But Dingler didn't just get nominated, he took home his first Gold Glove Award after becoming a breakout star for Detroit this year.
Dillon Dingler's 2025 Season
This wasn't Dingler's first season in the majors, but it was the first time he played a main role as the catcher for the Tigers following his debut in 2024 when he only appeared in 27 games. Amongst AL catchers, he ranked near the top across the board and was given the honor of being the best defensive catcher in the league.
- Double Plays (second)
- Errors (fourth fewest)
- Fielding Percentage (fourth)
- Range Factor (second)
- Stolen Bases Allowed (fewest)
- Caught Stealing Percentage (first)
- WAR (tied for fifth)
- Assists (fifth)
- Putouts (third)
The 27-year-old emerged one of the best members of the team's roster as they try to work towards a better finish than what happened the past two years with back-to-back losses in the ALDS.
The organization will be looking to make moves this offseason to enhance their weaknesses so they don't find themselves sent home early again. While there are many things that the team needs to worry about, their catcher is not one of them.