Phillies Pitcher Understandably Seen as Good Fit for Tigers in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers will be starting up the offseason soon when the World Series comes to a close and they will have some big decisions to make.
This winter, one of the top names that is going to be talked about is Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. The soon-to-be two-time American League Cy Young award winner is going to be highly talked about as a potential trade candidate this winter.
Due to the southpaw seemingly not being interested in signing a contract extension and testing free agency next winter, Detroit has to do their due diligence and perhaps see what the trade market could offer. While that might be the plan, they also have to think about trying to improve.
This was a team that was eliminated in Game 5 of the ALDS for two straight seasons, and they are clearly close to making the World Series. With a relatively young core, the potential to be a good team for years to come is there. However, the front office has to get aggressive to help solidify the roster.
One area that should be an area that the team looks to upgrade is the rotation. With or without Skubal in 2026, they need to add a front-line starter to help either support their southpaw, or to try and help replace him. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez being a potential fit for the Tigers this winter.
Suarez Could Solve a Major Problem
There are going to be a number of strong potential starters for the team to take a look at this winter. Even though Suarez might not be the top pitching option available, he could make a lot of sense, especially if they retain Skubal.
While Suarez is a good pitcher, he has never been asked to be an ace of the staff with the Phillies and likely would be set up to succeed as a number two or three pitcher in the rotation. In 2025, the southpaw missed some time in the early part of the campaign but ended up having one of the best seasons of his career.
The left-hander was able to total a 12-8 record and 3.20 ERA in a career-high 157.1 innings pitched. Durability is a bit of a concern for Suarez, but he has proven to be a good pitcher when healthy and on the mound. Overall, in an offseason that will have plenty of question marks for the team, Suarez makes sense as a good fit.