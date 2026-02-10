Justin Verlander Returns to Tigers in Full-Circle Career Moment

Amid all the offseason drama surrounding Tarik Skubal and his future with the Detroit Tigers, the franchise seems to have realized this could be their year to win it all. Adding Framber Valdez was a great addition to the rotation, but Detroit just made their starting rotation that much better.

As announced by the franchise itself, the Tigers have signed veteran starting pitcher and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. His contract is for $13 million with $11 million deferred, with payments starting in 2030, as reported by Jon Heyman on X (formerly Twitter).

The Tigers have signed three-time American League Cy Young and nine-time All-Star RHP Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.



Verlander is a franchise legend, and the last real ace the Tigers had since Skubal's emergence the last couple of seasons. Now back in a role similar to what Kenny Rogers was to the 2006 Tigers, the team that won the American League pennant, Verlander has officially come full circle.

What This Means for the Tigers

The Tigers are clearly aiming for a successful season, as this may be the last year they have back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on the roster.

Adding Verlander brings significant depth and experience to the team, and it will likely attract fans to the ballpark. This is beneficial not only for the atmosphere but also for the business side of the franchise.

Leadership and control now lie with the Tigers, with Verlander returning. Having won three Cy Young Awards in his career, as well as two World Series championships, this gives Detroit a clear edge over the rest of the American League.

Last season got off to a rough start for Verlander, as he posted a 4.70 ERA in 15 games pitched with the San Francisco Giants. But after the All-Star break, things began to click for the future Hall of Famer, posting a 2.99 ERA in 14 games down the stretch of 2025.

The starting rotation now likely includes Skubal, Valdez, Flaherty, Mize, and Verlander. There are also several options, such as Troy Melton and Drew Anderson, available to pitch when needed. It's safe to say that this news made Skubal very happy, as indicated by his post on X following the signing announcement.

Verlander wouldn't have come back at this point in his career if he didn't believe this team had a chance to contend for a World Series title. While they might not be the biggest payroll in the MLB for 2026, this Tigers team has a ton of upside, as this signing truly shifts momentum.

