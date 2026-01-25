Tarik Skubal Provides Glimmer of Hope for Tigers Fans in Cy Young Speech

The Detroit Tigers have had a pretty turbulent offseason between them and their now repeat American League Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal as one thing has seemingly come after another.

Given that Skubal is entering a contract year and extension talks have gone nowhere to this point, trade rumors were always going to loom. While those rumors did get pretty real especially during the winter meetings, ultimately teams have by all indications been unwilling to meet Detroit's price.

The relationship between Skubal and the organization seemed to take a further hit after arbitration filing ahead of a now dramatic and historic hearing, potentially hinting at additional long-term trouble if the Tigers wanted to keep him beyond 2026.

During the Baseball Writers Association of America dinner on Saturday night, Skubal gave an acceptance speech for the most prestigious award a pitcher can receive for the second year in a row — the American League Cy Young. His callout to manager A.J. Hinch highlighted his love for Detroit, and maybe provided a glimmer of hope he could still sign a deal.

Skubal Tells Hinch 'Same Time Next Year' for Cy Young Speech

Tarik Skubal accepted his 2025 AL Cy Young Award on Saturday night.



“After last year’s dinner, I told AJ (Hinch), same time next year,” the Tigers ace said.



“Skip, for the sake of superstition and a three-peat, let’s go ahead and keep the same plan for a year from now.” pic.twitter.com/l7qwU8url3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 25, 2026

"It's an honor to be back here, and it's something I'll never take for granted," Skubal said before addressing his manager. "After last year's dinner I told A.J. 'Same time next year.' Skip, for the sake of superstition and a three-peat, let’s go ahead and keep the same plan for a year from now."

During the shoutout to Hinch, the camera cut to the longtime manager who was clearly beaming with pride, showcasing the special relationship him and Skubal have. Though he would hardly be the first star to leave a team he loves, the southpaw is still going to give the Tigers a chance to have their say.

Ultimately like all things it will come down to whether Detroit comes to the table with a realistic number, but there is obviously a ton of love between Skubal and the city, and if all things were equal, he would prefer to be here.

Can Skubal Win Third Straight Cy Young for Tigers?

Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Needless to say, a potential deadline trade of Skubal if Detroit decides to go that route would muddy the waters there, however assuming Skubal does spend all of 2026 with the Tigers, it's hard to pick anyone else right now.

Skubal is the best pitcher on the planet, and a third straight Cy Young would make him just the third pitcher in the history of baseball to go three in a row along with Hall of Famers Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson.

It's a lofty goal for sure and one fans in Detroit desperately want to see played out, and according to Skubal and Hinch that's the plan. What happens beyond that between the left-hander and the Tigers remains to be seen, however needless to say, talks are still going to be had.

