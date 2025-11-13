Tarik Skubal’s Future Could Hinge on What Tigers Do With 2025 Free Agents

Every team has their hands full this offseason with both free agency and arbitration. The payroll for 2026 is a major concern for management everywhere, but the Detroit Tigers have an even bigger problem on their hands and that is with the looming free agency of their ace Tarik Skubal. Each move they make now will affect their ability to pay Skubal when 2026 ends.

The Tigers' arbitration is a problem on its own as one of eight teams that will be negotiating with more than 10 players this offseason, with key players like Skubal, Casey Mize, Spencer Torkelson, Riley Green, Kerry Carpenter, and Zach McKinistry ready to make deals.

Luckily, there are "only" eight of their guys who are up for grabs this free agency; will all of these players be on the 2026 roster? Highly unlikely.

SP Alex Cobb

RP Kyle Finnegan

RP Tommy Kahnle

RP Rafael Montero

SP Chris Paddack

RP Paul Sewald

2B Gleyber Torres

RP José Urquidy

Who Should Tigers' Make Top Priorities

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No.1: Finnegan

Finnegan was easily the best decision that management made at the trade deadline, as he immediately bolstered the bullpen. In the 16 games he was used in the second half, he posted a 1.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts to complement a 0.72 WHIP. Nothing else needs to be said.

No.2: Torres

Torres earned his third All-Star selection this year, and even though he didn't have quite the postseason that the team would have liked swinging a bat, nobody really did. During the regular season, however, he posted the second-most hits on the team (136) to go with 74 RBI (third most).

Honorable Mention: Cobb

Looking at this list, the only two names that stand out are Finnegan and Torres. Cobb could be an interesting option, but not one to prioritize. He didn't throw a pitch in 2025 due to hip inflammation, which eventually led to surgery in September.



However, he had posted four consecutive seasons with an ERA of 3.87 or lower. His injury could have drastically lowered his stock value, so he could be a player to keep if the Tigers can sign him for cheap.

Ultimately, the Tigers need to go after a bat this offseason, so it won't be surprising to see them step away from some less-than-mediocre relief pitchers. Kahnle might have taken a lot of reps, but with Will Vest, Tyler Holton, Brenan Hanifee, amongst others who outperformed him, they should sign Finnegan and let him move on.

This is a massive chess game for the Tigers now that Skubal's departure is a black cloud over management's head. They need to prioritize keeping him, and every dollar is going to count. That means the deals that are worked out now will make a great impact on his new contract.

