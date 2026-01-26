Tigers Star Casey Mize Honors Tarik Skubal with Heartfelt Message

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best starting pitchers in baseball going into 2026, led by back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. But just because Skubal stands out as the most prominent Tigers pitcher doesn't mean he can do it all.

Former first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Casey Mize has come up through Detroit's farm system alongside Skubal, a former 19th-round pick. Mize hasn't become the ace of the staff, but in no way, shape, or form is he a player to overlook, as he complements Skubal's abilities well.

Mize Honors Skubal's 2nd Cy Young Award

Casey Mize talks to Tarik Skubal during Detroit Tigers spring training | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Skubal officially received his second Cy Young Award Saturday night, warranting his friend and teammate, Mize, to send a heartfelt message to the best pitcher on the planet. Posted on Instagram by the Tigers before the award ceremony, Mize said everything that he and the rest of his teammates feel about Skubal.

"An unreal talent, unreal teammate, you're so important to our team," Mize said. "Just a model of consistency, (he's) the best pitcher in the world. So consistent in all his prep work, his recovery, and his performance."

"This game is really hard, a lot of ups and downs, and he seems to be the constant throughout that, which I really respect and it's just so important for our team. He's not satisfied; he's striving for more. Couldn't be happier for you, man, congratulations."

Mize and Skubal are often seen in the dugout next to one another on their off days and even when the other is pitching. Breaking down things like grip, or just talking as friends, these two have become vital pieces for Detroit's rotation, something the Tigers are hoping they can replicate in 2026.

Last season, Mize had his best season yet, becoming an All-Star and pitching to a sub-4.00 ERA after struggling with ups and downs from injury in previous seasons. Going into last season, Skubal sent a message of confidence to Mize via Foul Territory.

"The talent that he has, he revamped his arsenal on his own, which as a teammate I love," Skubal said. "He took the initiative to really try to get himself to be the best pitcher he can be."

Going into 2026, in what could be Skubal's final season in Detroit if things unfold as fans project them to, but it's also the final season of club control on Mize as well. It feels like a win-now season for the Tigers, because if they didn't feel that way, Skubal wouldn't still be on the roster.

