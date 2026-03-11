Tigers Superstar Again Named as Top Trade Deadline Candidate

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2026 season with higher expectations than they have had in a long time after a significant series of moves this winter not to mention imminent arrival of top prospects.

It really looks like Detroit has a real chance to push for its first World Series title since 1984, however a ton will have to come together to make that happen. What if it doesn't, though? What if everything that can go wrong does go wrong and the Tigers wind up as sellers at the deadline?

After an offseason of rumors surrounding their superstar ace Tarik Skubal -- who the team seemingly had no intention of ever trading barring an absurd offer -- the repeat American League Cy Young winner could find himself on the trade block.

In a recent article breaking down the top potential deadline candidates, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports used Skubal and named some fits for him that look a whole lot like the usual suspects.

Skubal Once Again Named Top Deadline Trade Candidate for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Do I think it's likely the Tigers stumble so badly the first four months of the season that they seriously consider trading Skubal at the deadline? No, I don't. Is it possible? Absolutely," Axisa wrote.

"The Tigers had a rough finish to 2025, particularly on offense, and that's not something Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander will fix. A middling offense and untimely pitching injuries could push the Tigers out of the race and put Skubal on the block. Even as a rental with an enormous salary (he would still be owed about $10 million at the trade deadline), the bidding war for Skubal would be fierce."

Axisa named the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as contenders as well as the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays, none of whom are exactly a surprise.

Detroit figures to have a more productive offense with a combination of prospects as well as internal improvement and cutting down on strikeouts as a team, and the pitching staff has the potential to be one of the best in all of baseball.

Things could easily fall apart, and if they do then trading Skubal would make sense.

What Tigers Could Receive in Skubal Trade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to Tyler Holton | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nobody was willing to come to the table with enough to move the needle for Detroit in Skubal talks this offseason, and when it's a deal for a rental at the deadline, the price will go down even further.

This team currently believes it can win a championship though, and if that proves not to be the case, Scott Harris will be more inclined to entertain trading his ace. He would still likely net at least one premium prospect from a contender, or a package of solid mid-level type guys.

In an ideal world, this never happens and Detroit is leading the division in July, but if they fall out of contention, count on the Skubal rumors ramping up again.