Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Details ‘Emotional’ WBC Conversation with Tarik Skubal

Turns out Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch saw what everyone else saw on Saturday night with Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers ace and two-time reigning American League Cy Young champion pitched three innings, gave up two hits and one run in his World Baseball Classic start against Great Britain. Hinch didn’t expect what happened next.

His ace told reporters after the game in Houston that the experience was so emotional that he wanted to do it again, which ran counter to his plan of making one start and then heading back to spring training.

“I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp,” Skubal said. “Things have changed, obviously, that’s why I’m going to have some conversations to try and figure out a plan for me.”

That required a conversation between Hinch and Skubal.

A.J. Hinch on his Call with Skubal

Hinch and Skubal spoke Saturday after the game. Hinch heard the comments from his ace coming out of Houston and they wanted to discuss what was next. No decisions have been made and Hinch is giving Skubal a chance to clear his head before a final decision gets made.

“I don't think anything's been determined,” he said to reporters, including MLB.com’s Jason Beck. “I think he's incredibly emotional about the experience. It's a difficult time that weighs heavily on players because they want to do it all. I talked to him briefly and kind of let him talk through his emotions and let him talk through what's on his mind. We agreed to talk again as things settled down a little bit and he got a good night's sleep. He'll wake up and get a good work day in. I don't know how it all ends, but I saw the interview and I saw the emotion and I know the human and I know that everything matters to him. He's in a tough spot to accomplish everything.”

For Skubal to remain with Team USA, he and the Tigers would have to come to an agreement. Many players have not played in the WBC for insurance purposes. The fact that Skubal is already there shows that hurdle has been cleared. From there, the biggest issue is making sure he stays on time for opening day for the Tigers.

The earliest Skubal could pitch is on Friday in the WBC quarterfinals, should Team USA advance. At a certain point rosters must be set. The Tigers and Skubal will have to work it out by mid-week at the latest.

