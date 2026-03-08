How Tarik Skubal’s Potential WBC Change of Heart Impacts Tigers

The plan was simple — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal would make one World Baseball Classic start for Team USA and go back to spring training.

Now, the plan is, well in flux.

Skubal made his start against Great Britain on Saturday in Houston and pitched as one might expect him to pitch. The leadoff home run he allowed was the only real damage in a 9-1 Team USA victory. He pitched three innings, gave up two hits and one run. He walked none and he struck out five. Clay Holmes relieved him and Skubal was done.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Or, so he thought. As he told reporters after the game, the experience left him torn about going back to Tigers camp in Lakeland, Fla.

“I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp,” Skubal said to outlets including The Athletic (subscription required). “Things have changed, obviously, that’s why I’m going to have some conversations to try and figure out a plan for me.”

Tarik Skubal’s WBC, Tigers Impact

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Skubal stays at the WBC, it will be because he and the Tigers can come to an agreement on a path forward. That shouldn’t be that hard from a rest standpoint. Skubal can’t pitch again until at least Thursday, which is an off day for the WBC. The first games in elimination play are Friday. He could pitch the quarterfinal game on an extra day of rest, if that’s what he and Team USA wanted to do.

Entering the tournament, Team USA already had a commitment from San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb to pitch in two games. He started their opener on Friday. He could start the quarterfinal on a week’s rest. Team USA could slot Skubal in, too. There is flexibility for both pitchers and it wouldn’t impact their spring build-ups.

Skubal threw 41 pitches in Saturday’s win. He pitched in two spring training games, and he was at 44 pitches in his second start on March 1. Veterans are usually on a schedule in spring training in which they get an extra day of rest between starts. That has been the case for Skubal. An additional start would be unlikely to change that or impact his ramp-up for opening day.

Back in Lakeland, it would Detroit a few more innings to play with this week when it comes to getting other starting pitchers work. Any hard feeling would likely be papered over quickly given the left-hander’s importance to the team.

Perhaps the biggest issue is the insurance. Some players were unable to play in the WBC for that reason. Teams have insurance against injury. Would that insurance prevent a second start?

Otherwise, there is little risk in Skubal staying in Houston, not any more than pitching in a spring training game in Lakeland next week.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!