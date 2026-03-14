Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Shows Elite Strike Zone Awareness Against Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers went to battle against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday as they near the season opener against the San Diego Padres. Back-to-back Cy Young Tarik Skubal took the mound in his first start since leaving Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and he did Skubal-things.

Pitching in 4.2 innings against the defending American League champions, Skubal struck out seven batters, allowing three hits, one run, which came off a solo shot from Daulton Varsho, with zero walks. His pitches flirted with 100 mph, touching 98 and 99.

But what stood out most about Skubal's start came in the bottom of the first, where he used his first ABS challenge on a pitch that was ruled a ball, which eventually got overturned, resulting in a strikeout.

On Friday, A.J. Hinch talked with Tigers players about using ABS challenges and trusting players who know the strike zone. On Saturday, Tarik Skubal challenges a call and gets a strikeout. pic.twitter.com/74clMYrIvg — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2026

Skubal spoke to the media earlier this offseason and was asked about the ABS and how he plans to use it, previously stating that he "probably won't" use it all that much. Stating that he'd let whoever his catcher is make the call, he made the decision this time, and it paid off.

Skubal’s ABS Understanding

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on from the dugout. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tigers ace has an understanding of the strike zone, better than anyone else on the roster, so if he's challenging calls, you know he's got a good chance to be correct. Other than Skubal, Dillon Dingler will likely make the calls, as he, too, has a strong understanding of the zone behind the dish.

Detroit won't have to worry much about Skubal having to use the ABS this season. His pitches typically generate a ton of swing and miss, and more often than not, he gets the benefit of the doubt from umpires behind the dish. Being the back-to-back AL Cy Young has its perks.

Now that it's been revealed that Skubal won't be rejoining Team USA for the rest of the World Baseball Classic, unless it's to support the team in the dugout, depending on how far they advance, the Tigers and he will continue to work their way into the regular season, where he will be getting the ball on opening day.

When Skubal is on, the Tigers are on. It's been shown since 2024, and it will continue to be proven this season as well. The ABS will only aid Skubal in his pitches, but as previously stated, the Cy Young challenges batters enough to where he generates swing and miss rather than relying on working around the paint.