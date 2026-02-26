Tigers Receive Shockingly Low Offensive Grade for 2026 Season

The clear goal for the Detroit Tigers this offseason was to bolster the pitching staff. In early February, Scott Harris made a couple of big splashes by acquiring Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. The starting rotation is among the league's best, and the expectation is that the pitching will strengthen the Tigers.

However, the offense comes into question after a mysterious end to the regular season. Detroit looked like a potent offense in the first half of the 2025 season, before stumbling into the postseason with few answers. Detroit still possesses powerhouse names in the lineup, but one insider isn't convinced they have enough firepower.

Tigers' Strength Lies in its Depth

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle bats. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradford Doolittle of espn.com evaluated each team's lineup heading into the 2026 season, and gave them a grade on eight different categories. The Tigers placed 22nd with a rating of 78. It's a rather surprising placement, but Detroit's depth grade of an A+ could bode well during the season.

Doolittle writes, "Yet Kevin McGonigle's forecast is one of the reasons why Detroit's depth rating is MLB's best. So if the injuries come, the Tigers might actually get better as they unfurl their fill-ins. It's a team that is a lot of fun even beyond its starting rotation."

McGonigle's situation is certainly worth monitoring, as the 21-year-old phenom has the potential to emerge as Detroit's starting shortstop early in the season. The infield is deep, with Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry manning the corner infield spots, while Gleyber Torres will hold down second base.

Plugging in McGonigle into the lineup gives A.J. Hinch a deep bench. With guys like Colt Keith, Matt Vierling, and Jahmai Jones, the Tigers could withstand injuries and the long season that awaits.

Detroit Has to Fix its Strikeout Issue

Riley Greene reacts after batting a foul ball. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Tigers may have solid depth, it does not exclude them from obvious critiques. Strikeouts were a massive problem with this lineup, as they finished top five among all teams in that category.

Riley Greene's 201 strikeouts were second in the league, only trailing outfielder James Wood. Torkelson placed just outside of the top 20 with 169 punch-outs.

Both are terrific hitters flashing superstar potential. Greene and Torkelson accounted for nearly 34% of Detroit's home runs in 2025, but the team's approach at the plate has to change. The Tigers received a C- grade in the "patience" category from Doolittle.

Detroit's offense has a lot to prove, but a bottom-10 ranking feels a bit harsh. It may not be the strength of this team, but if the hitters can get into more advantageous counts, the ceiling for this unit raises quite a bit. With young stars potentially making their way onto the roster, there is a lot to be excited about with the Tigers in 2026.