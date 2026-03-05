Tigers Boss A.J. Hinch Has Lofty Roster Expectations for Superstar Prospect

The talk of the spring for the Detroit Tigers has been whether or not they should have their top prospect and the second-best prospect in Major League Baseball, Kevin McGonigle, make the opening day roster.

So far this spring, McGonigle has forced the Tigers' hand both at the plate and in the field, playing very well across the board. McGonigle hasn't yet played in Triple-A and could very well be on the way to passing the level completely, but manager A.J. Hinch still has expectations for the remainder of spring.

A.J. Hinch's 2026 Expectatations of McGonigle Revealed

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch watches practice during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking with MLB Network's Cliff Floyd and Robert Flores, Hinch revealed the expectations that he has for McGonigle for the remainder of spring training and the 2026 season as a whole.

"He's getting a good look to see where he's at amongst players he's never played around or played with, and he's holding his own, he's a tremendously talented player," Hinch said. "He's going to be a big leaguer at some point, whether that's opening day or whether that's in the season is to be determined."

Detroit hasn't decided on McGonigle's opening day status just yet, but with the roster dwindling as the regular season approaches, having him still in camp is a good sign.

McGonigle could be the first Tigers prospect in a long time to come up right away and make an impact, if anything from his spring showcase is an indicator for the regular season. Taking Luis Severino deep on the first pitch against Team Dominican Republic on Tuesday was a great step in the right direction.

More From Hinch

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (85) catches an infield fly. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Hinch knows the talent that McGonigle has, and whether he begins on the opening day roster or not, he's excited for the player he is going to turn into.

"He's not just one of the best prospects in baseball; he's a really good player, and he can do a lot of things on the field to help you win. He's demonstrated it early on. As the pressure mounts toward the end of the camp and the room thins out, his environment will change a little bit, and I expect him to be able to handle it all."

While Max Clark seems to be a late call-up this year or a player to make his debut in 2027, McGonigle has the tools to do it this season. Not to put the weight of the world on his shoulders, but a lot of eyes are on him, and it feels as if fans would be upset if they didn't let McGonigle play on the opening day.

