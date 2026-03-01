Tigers Legend Austin Jackson Weighs In on Max Clark’s Play and Style

The Detroit Tigers have a lot to look forward to when it comes to former first round draft pick Max Clark. Clark's clear bat-to-ball skills and speed are what make him an intriguing player to root for as he continues to climb the ranks in the minor leagues to eventually make his MLB debut.

However, when Tiger fans or fans of baseball think of Clark as of late, the two errors made in left field due to the sunshine in Florida come to mind, rather than any success he's had at the plate. On top of that, Clark's flashy attire also has some fans feeling some type of way.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark (84) catches a fly ball. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Clark dons a handful of chains around his neck when he plays the outfield, typically wears eye black, and has both arms covered in tattoos. Some believe that he dressed too flashy for a prospect who has yet to make his MLB debut.

Former Tigers center fielder Austin Jackson knows a thing or two about shagging fly balls down in the sunshine, and broke it down to Tiger Territory of the Foul Territory Network, as well as gave his comments on the flashiness of Clark's attire.

Jackson's Blinding Fly Ball Advice

Detroit Tigers center fielder Austin Jackson (14) makes a catch of a fly ball. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"It's really getting to the side of the sun, and the ball comes out. It's as simple as that. Obviously, you're using your glove, too. You hold your glove in front of the sun, right? And you kind of turn, and the ball just comes out. It's crazy," Jackson said.

Clark should have no problem in the future learning that process, but for Jackson, it was his time in Detroit that taught him that technique.

Following the errors that game, Clark owned up to it, and shouldn't continue to be ridiculed for something that happened during a spring training game for a player who has yet to make his MLB presence known.

Jackson on Clark's Flashy Attire

Detroit Tigers left fielder Max Clark (84) exits the batting cage before the game. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

“To me, it doesn't matter. If he had no chains on, no eye black, if he had on reading glasses, would it make a difference then? Would it be like, ‘Oh, it's acceptable. It's fine that he missed it.’ You know what I mean?"

"Like at the end of the day, he missed the fly ball, right? What he's wearing, my man, is slugged up. That's fine. That doesn't bother me. What I do care about is how you respond to it. If you out there the next day with the pitching machine at home plate lined directly up into that sun and you working on that, that's what I want to see. That's what I care more about."

Jackson understands the game has become more flashy since he played with the Tigers and other MLB franchises; chains and tattoos are more common now than ever. But if Clark wants to make it in the majors, he needs to heed Jackson's advice and work on the mistakes he makes.