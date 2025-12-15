Tigers Predicted to Lose Out to Red Sox in Pursuit of Top Free Agent Target

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with fans hoping and praying to see them get serious when it comes to landing one of the top free agents on the market in order to take the next step as a team.

Looking like legitimate American League contenders throughout a significant portion of this past season, things fell apart down the stretch largely because of a lack of moves a year ago and at the trade deadline.

This winter, Detroit was expected to once again go after their top target from a year ago in superstar third baseman Alex Bregman. After coming in second on Bregman a year ago, he became available again, which left many to assume the Tigers would again pursue.

Instead though, noise has been extremely quiet on this front altogether, and many have questioned whether or not they are even interested. In his updated predictions of where the top free agents will land, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report changed his Bregman pick from Detroit to a reunion with the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers Projected to Lose Bregman to Reunion with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Tigers haven't yet emerged as a major contender for Bregman in the way they were last offseason season when offering him a six-year, $171.5 million deal, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic," Kelly wrote. "But just as it felt like Bregman could be destined to have a one-year reset in Boston like Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre did in 2010, the market has played out in a way where him returning to the Red Sox might be more likely than it appeared at the outset of the offseason."

Kelly's prediction seems to be in line with what the reporting connecting Bregman to Detroit has been so far this winter, so seeing him projected elsewhere makes sense.

What does not make sense is why Scott Harris and the front office doesn't have interest in trying again on luring Bregman to the Motor City,

Tigers Lack of Interest in Bregman is Puzzling

May 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) strikes out to end the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Just as they did a year ago, Detroit still has a crippling need at third base which Bregman would be perfect to fill, not to mention their seeking of a right-handed high-contact bat to balance things out in the lineup and provide more pop.

Of course, there may be an element here of knowing the three-time All-Star did not want to come a year ago, and nothing having changed on that front, meaning Harris does not want to waste his time. But given Bregman has been on record with his belief for most of last offseason, that he would be a Tiger, it does not make much sense.

Bregman answered any concerns about declining numbers this past season and looked like the best version of himself. Detroit would not have to commit for as long and the 31-year-old still provides the same clubhouse benefit to a young team trying to take the next step.

Things could still change on this front, but the Tigers completely sitting out of the Bregman sweepstakes would be incredibly frustrating. Barring a late swoop in though, it seems that is the way things are going to play out.

