Tigers Bring Back Veteran Catcher on New Deal to Retain Depth Behind Plate
The Detroit Tigers have made one of their first real moves of the offseason with official free agency still on hold until after the World Series ends.
According to the minor league transaction log, the Tigers have retained veteran catcher Tomás Nido on a minor league deal after he played several games for the big league club this year. Nido was outrighted back to Toledo in May and elected free agency once the season came to a close. But there was some motivation to return, and now he's in the mix for now heading into the upcoming campaign.
Initially acquired in September of the 2024 season, Nido wound up re-signing on a minor league deal last winter. Serving as the organization's third catcher behind Dillon Dingler and Jake Rogers, Nido was called up early in the season when Rogers suffered an oblique strain in April.
Nido Produced Nicely When Tigers Needed Him
Nido played just 11 Major League games in 2025 after Rogers went down, but he did more than just hold his own when he was in Detroit. In those 11 games, he slashed .343/.361/.343 and collected 12 hits, all of which were singles.
The strikeouts were unfortunate as he racked up 10 K's in 35 at-bats, but from the standpoint of viewing Nido as a third catcher to be deployed in the case of injury, he was everything the Tigers could have wanted.
He also provides defense, which would be borderline elite if he were playing in an everyday role. Because of that, he is a steady and reliable option to have in Toledo.
Nido Struggled in Minor Leagues Offensively
However, the offense wasn't there for the 31-year-old. He played 48 games for Toledo in 2025, and in the larger sample size than what his MLB stint was this season, he came back down to earth with the bat in his hands. Slashing .209/.267/.331 with 36 hits in 172 at-bats, Nido clubbed five home runs and 21 RBI while scoring 19 runs.
He is not going to light the world on fire if he does get called upon again to contribute in 2025, but Detroit thinks highly of him to bring him back this early rather than entertaining another option for the third catcher spot.
Injuries are inevitable in the marathon of a season that is Major League Baseball, and the Tigers should feel strongly about their options behind the plate if Dingler -- who is now the surefire everyday catcher -- or Rogers were to suffer an injury once again.
Nido will look to stick around with Detroit for at least the start of the season.