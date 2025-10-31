Tigers Face Critical Dates Ahead for Free Agents, Salary Arbitration
Only one team gets to end the season happy. By Saturday night, baseball will know that team — and can get started on 2026.
The Detroit Tigers ended the season in a swoon but managed to reach the American League Division Series before losing an incredible Game 5 that went 15 innings against the Seattle Mariners. There are plenty of decisions ahead this offseason, not the least of which is the potentially toxic decision of whether to trade ace Tarik Skubal as he enters his final season of arbitration.
The Tigers face many decisions. Fortunately, the MLB calendar allows them to tackle some of them in order. Here’s an outline of the offseason and the decisions Detroit might face in the coming months.
First day after the World Series ends
If the Toronto Blue Jays win on Friday, that day will be Saturday. If the Los Angeles Dodgers extend the series to seven games, that day will be Sunday. But whatever that day is eligible players become free agents and teams can begin trading players. In addition, a five-day window opens for the Tigers to negotiate exclusively with their free agents.
Detroit’s unrestricted free agents include second baseman Gleyber Torres, pitcher Alex Cobb, pitcher Rafael Montero, pitcher Tommy Kahnle, pitcher Kyle Finnegan and pitcher Chris Paddack. Pitcher Jack Flaherty has a $20 million player option, pitcher Paul Sewald and the Tigers have a mutual option and pitcher Jose Urquidy has a $4 million team option. Those decisions must also be made in this window.
The Qualifying Offer
The Tigers can make a qualifying offer to any of their free agents within the first five days after the World Series. This year the qualifying offer is $22.025 million. It’s a calculated risk for the Tigers, as the player could accept the deal. But, if they turn down the offer and sign with another team Detroit is entitled to draft compensation.
The Tigers player most likely to get a QO is Torres. Also, watch 5 p.m. eastern the fifth day after the World Series. At that point the dead period is over, and anyone can sign with anyone. Contract options must be exercised by that time, too.
GM Meetings
Major League general managers meet in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-13. Don’t confuse this with the annual meetings that happen in December. Major deals are unlikely to be struck during the four days in Sin City. But many teams will be laying the groundwork for those deals later in the offseason.
Qualifying Offers, Reserve List Deadlines
Nov. 18 features two big deadlines. First, by 4 p.m. eastern those players that received qualifying offers must either accept them or refuse them. In most cases, those offers are refused. Just one player that received a QO last year accepted it — Cincinnati pitcher Nick Martinez. He is not eligible for one this year because he accepted one last year.
The Tigers must also determine their reserve lists. This feeds into which players the Tigers want to protect from the Rule 5 draft in December. These are prospects that have never played in the Majors but have played either four or five years in the minor leagues. Detroit can put them on the 40-man roster to protect them or leave them exposed to the Rule 5 draft. In some cases, roster moves will be made to make room for these players.
The Non-Tender Deadline
On Nov. 21 the Tigers must finalize who they intend to extend contracts to in 2026. These are players in pre-arbitration or are arbitration eligible. By tendering those players, it means the Tigers intend to keep them for 2026, which means they’ll be on the 40-man roster. By non-tendering a player, Detroit will remove them from the 40-man roster and allow them to hit free agency. The Tigers can do this to create room for Rule 5 players, too.
The Winter Meetings
The last major event of the offseason takes place in Orlando, Fla., from Dec. 8-11. Players, agents, owners, general managers and baseball leadership will convene for four days to prepare for 2026. It’s possible that major deals will get done at this time.
During the winter meetings MLB will hold the MLB Draft lottery on Dec. 9 and the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10.
After that, all 30 teams go their separate ways but continue to work toward getting ready for spring training in February.