Tigers Face Intriguing Decision With Pitcher Jake Miller

The Detroit Tigers are approaching a quiet yet critical moment at the onset of the offseason. The Rule 5 Draft protection deadline is Tuesday, November 18 at 6 pm ET and within that there will be several decisions to be made by the organization.

One name could make the Tigers' decision particularly complicated. Left-handed pitcher Jake Miller will likely be the hardest decision for the organization based in Detroit.

Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis of MLB.com agree that Miller presents the toughest decision facing the Tigers on Tuesday.

Miller Had Breakout Year on 2024 But Suffered Setback in 2025

The 2024 season for Miller turned into a head-turner for the young pitcher. The No. 19 ranked prospect for the Tigers split time between Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie.

Miller has shown he has diversity on the mound when he has played. He has a wide-ranging arsenal, including a 92 mph fastball, a slider with late action, and a changeup that seems to be difficult for right-handed hitters.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft from Vaparaiso. He got a slow start due to injuries in 2023, but then really started to gain traction in 2024. He posted a 24-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in just 16 2/3 innings.

Unfortunately, his momentum could not be carried over into 2025. A back injury kept him out and limited him to 20 total innings the entire campaign.

A Complicated Decision

The Rule 5 Draft forces each organization to make the call on players who were 18 or younger on the day they signed and have been playing for five seasons, or signed when they were 19 or older and played for four seasons. If the players have not yet reached the MLB roster, the team must decide whether to add them or allow other teams to draft them.

Detroit may decide to add Miller to the roster and protect him, but they have minimal information to go on from him. The upside is clear. He is a lefty who has likely mid-rotation potential. He has a track record of success against upper-level hitters.

He is also a risky bet given his history of injuries and a limited history with a relatively light workload. There are some really talented players Rule 5 eligible for the Tigers. Given that Detroit has a full 40-man roster, making room for several Rule 5 eligible players doesn't seem likely.

The Tigers will probably protect their No. 5 and 6 prospects, Thayron Liranzo and Hao-Yu Lee, respectively, before considering Miller.

What's At Stake?

Every spot on the 40-man roster is valuable, especially during the offseason when Detroit will need flexibility.

Should the Tigers leave Miller unprotected, it is certain another team will draft him. One saving grace is that if he doesn't stay on the 26-man roster for the entire 2026 season, Detroit will have a chance to get him back.

