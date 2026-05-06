Detroit Tigers Hit With Manager Suspension After Framber Valdez Controversy

Things haven't been exactly going the Detroit Tigers' way as of late. Not only are they running out of healthy starting pitchers, but the month of May has handed Detroit several blows that could impact them for the remainder of the season.

Tarik Skubal underwent elbow surgery, Gabe Alvarez, the Tigers' former Triple-A manager, was relieved of his duties following harassment claims, and Framber Valdez appears to have thrown at Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story following back-to-back home runs on Tuesday, May 5.

It was likely that Valdez was going to serve a suspension following his actions in game two against the Red Sox at Comerica Park on Tuesday, and that expectation became reality, as Major League Baseball handed him a six-game suspension (now reduced to five games, via Woodbery's recent update) that he must serve.

Valdez can appeal the suspension, but who knows how well that would go in his favor. The real shocker to this Valdez-Red Sox story is that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has been suspended for one game following the incident, as reported by Evan Woodbery on X (formerly Twitter).

This is Hinch's first suspension since the 2020 season.

Is Hinch's Suspension Valid?

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14), left, and bench coach George Lombard (26) watch a play from the dugout. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers manager was clearly seen trying to defuse the situation on Tuesday night, walking out onto the field to speak to several Boston players, most notably Wilson Contreras, who appeared very offended by Valdez's actions.

Via Woodbery, Hinch was handed a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Valdez's intentional actions. While out of his control, Hinch is the manager of the club and will take this on the chin like a captain on a sinking ship.

Following the game on Tuesday, Hinch was very blunt in his delivery that that sort of action from Valdez is not the brand of baseball the Tigers are trying to play in Detroit. As the franchise now appears to be at rock bottom, there's only going up from here if you have a glass-half-full mentality.

Regardless, the Tigers need to have a short memory and salvage a game before hitting the road for another road trip, the first stop being in Kansas City against the Royals. Despite an underperforming record (18-19 going into May 6), Detroit sits in first place in the American League Central division.

The ship might feel like it's sinking for the Tigers in Motown, but so long as they can keep themselves afloat until the reinforcements return, such as Casey Mize, Troy Melton, and Justin Verlander, to help Jack Flaherty, Keider Montero and eventually Valdez, Detroit is still in the hunt for a playoff spot.