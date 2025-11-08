Tigers Free Agency Reunion With Legendary Fan Favorite Makes Too Much Sense
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason desperate to make some moves that could put them in a better spot next year after another heartbreaking playoff exit.
Down the stretch in 2025, nothing seemed to go right, whether it be in the lineup, the bullpen or even a starting rotation that didn't have enough healthy arms to get through the marathon campaign. Establishing better depth will be more critical this winter than any huge splash move for president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
If he wants to make the kind of move that would be universally beloved by the fanbase and establish the kind of pitching depth the Tigers need, it's staring him right in the face. That move would be to go out and sign Justin Verlander to a one-year deal and let the legend finish off his career where it started.
Tigers Bringing Verlander Back Would Be Sensational
The kind of season Verlander had for the San Francisco Giants is pretty much what Detroit figured they could get out of Alex Cobb. After signing Cobb to the same number Verlander agreed to, the former didn't pitch a single inning while the latter produced some nice results.
An overall 3.85 ERA and 4-11 record for Verlander in Year 20 does not pop off the page, but it also doesn't tell the full story. Over the second half of the season, the soon-to-be 43-year-old had a 2.99 ERA and started racking up the wins.
In his final five starts in September, that ERA dropped to a 2.08 ERA with 23 strikeouts to just nine walks in 30.1 innings pitched, as he finally seemed to figure things out late. Now a free agent once again with the Tigers needing pitching help at the back end of the rotation, Verlander is the perfect short-term fit.
Detroit Making Things Right With Verlander Would Be Fitting
Almost a decade ago, Detroit traded Verlander to the Houston Astros when it became apparent they were not going to keep him beyond his contract. Now facing a similar situation with their star ace left-hander Tarik Skubal, bringing Verlander in to join Skubal would be a fitting final season of the big lefty in the Motor City.
Being able to win, and win big, with the aces of past and present would heal wounds fans in Detroit have been dealing with for years now. More important than any of that, though, is the fact that Verlander would provide the steady back-end rotation presence this team was missing in 2025.
Verlander Would Establish Elite Tigers Rotation
Adding Verlander to a staff that includes Skubal, Jack Flaherty being back in the fold, Casey Mize and rookie stud Troy Melton would establish a rotation that could wind up being one of the best in baseball next season.
Not only would it be a ton of fun for Tigers fans, but it would also set them up much better to make it through the regular season healthy and not have to rely upon a bullpen game in the playoffs like has occurred the past couple of years.
It remains to be seen what the interest is from Detroit to reunite with Verlander, but from both a fan perspective and a straight baseball perspective, bringing the franchise legend back would make a ton of sense.