The Non-Obvious Tigers Prospect Who Has Real Roster Leverage

The Detroit Tigers have a young superstar on their hands in the form of Kevin McGonigle, who has loudly shown that he could be the frontrunner to make the Tigers' opening day roster in 2026.

McGonigle has caught the eyes of many fans in Detroit, but has also had many overlook how well another prospect has been doing this spring.

The easy choice for the Tigers is to add McGonigle to the opening day roster, given how much he's hitting at the plate, but the not-so-obvious option who could be filled in nicely in a role replacing Andy Ibanez is former second-round pick from the 2023 MLB Draft, Max Anderson.

Anderson's Case for Opening Day Roster is Blooming

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson runs a drill at practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson has a real shot at filling the role of a utility player in Detroit for the Tigers this season. Knowing how to play third, second, and first base, Anderson has the tool set to be a plus defender and even more so, a solid hitter at the plate.

Since spring training has begun, Anderson has collected four hits in 11 at-bats, including one Saturday, Feb 28, against the Tampa Bay Rays to drive in a run. Third base feels to be the utility position this season, and if needed, Anderson has the skillset to hold down the position.

He's already made a stellar grab at second base a few days ago against the Baltimore Orioles, and depending on how things are laid out, Anderson could be the player to give veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres a day off from time to time.

Max Anderson snagged that 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WnwKtvySis — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 26, 2026

If the Tigers are serious about relying on their prospects and having them be a part of leading the franchise into the future, putting both McGonigle AND Anderson on the opening day roster would display just that.

Anderson cracked the Triple-A level last season before the year was over and had solid power at the plate and was a reliable hitter with the bat in his hands. Hitting five home runs and holding a .267 AVG in 135 at-bats with an OPS of .749, Anderson is more valuable than anyone has given him credit for.

Getting Anderson on the opening day roster would likely mean the Tigers would have to roll with one less pitcher in the bullpen, but seeing how the depth has looked this spring, and having a strong starting five rotation, it feels like a possibility Detroit has to consider.