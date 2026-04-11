Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Gives Encouraging Injury Update on Justin Verlander

When the Detroit Tigers brought back veteran right-hander Justin Verlander in free agency, he was the latest offseason addition to a rotation that, on paper, got better than it was at the end of last season. However, the results early in the season say otherwise.

Verlander made his 2026 debut on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he was roughed up for five earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings. A few days after that start, the Tigers placed him on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 1.

He is eligible to come off next Thursday (April 16) when the Kansas City Royals visit Comerica Park, but according to manager A.J. Hinch, he won't be rejoining his teammates on the active roster when he's eligible.

A.J. Hinch Gives Justin Verlander Injury Update

Justin Verlander | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Before the second game of their weekend series at home against the Miami Marlins, Hinch said that Verlander is not being activated off the IL when he's eligible, despite taking a big step in his recovery from left hip inflammation by completing a bullpen, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required).

"We're not going to activate him right off the bullpen," Hinch said. "We think this is a huge step for him with the high-intensity bullpen, and then we'll evaluate after that what's next."

What's next is either a simulated game for Verlander or a start in Triple-A with Toledo. Hinch didn't say which Verlander would do, but you can bet that, given his age, they are going to take it slow with him and make sure he's fully healthy before sending him out for his next start.

"We haven't finalized it yet," Hinch said. "It's always a question on what the player can get the most out of and where it is and things like that. Because we needed to get through the bullpen, that next round of what we're going to do to push him hasn't been determined yet. I think all options are open."

It has been a rough start to the season for the Tigers, as they snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night with a win over the Marlins. Despite adding Framber Valdez in free agency along with Verlander, things haven't settled with the starting staff. That makes it more imperative that Detroit makes sure that Verlander is fully healthy before he makes his return.