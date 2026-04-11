Why the Tigers Shouldn't Be Concerned About Framber Valdez's Latest Start

Over his first two starts in a Detroit Tigers uniform, Framber Valdez was setting records. He became the first Tiger to throw a quality start in a home opener since 2019, and his home debut in the opener since 2016. These performances quickly faded after his lackluster outing on Wednesday, but there's nothing to worry about.

The 32-year-old righty signed an expensive two-year contract with Detroit after dominating with the Houston Astros. There are options for him to stay an extra couple of years, but it could turn into a pricy two-year deal.

With the deal, and his pedigree, expectations were sky-high entering this season, and he began to deliver. Then, tragedy struck, and he allowed eight runs and ten hits over five+ innings of work on Wednesday against the Twins.

"There were some self-inflicted wounds... they continued to be aggressive, he's a good first-pitch strike thrower this year." Tigers Manager AJ Hinch said. "They obviously came in with the approach they were going to get after him early. "

Eight earned runs is tied for the most Valdez has given up in his career. It's the most since allowing seven runs at Detroit last season while he was a member of the Astros.

The Tigers Have Nothing To Worry About After Valdez’s Latest Blunder

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The start was a little jarring, but not out of the ordinary for Valdez. He had seven starts last season with at least five runs allowed, and three in 2024.

He also had 13 starts in 2024 and 2025, where he allowed one run or fewer. Early in his career in Detroit, he has shown off his elite volatility, which fans should quickly come to expect.

Either he's on and dominating hitters, or he's off, and there's not much he can do. Over his career, his "on" starts have far outweighed all the others. Not only does he have dozens of starts allowing one or fewer runs, but his ERA has proved that they overproduce any negativity.

He's posted no higher than a 3.66 ERA every year since 2020, and has had a 3.23 ERA over those six seasons. Sometimes he'll give up hard-hit balls, and doesn't command elite strikeout stuff similar to other starters, but he gets the job done.

Looking forward, Valdez is expected to face the Royals in his next start on Tuesday. He owns a career 3.29 ERA over nine games (7 starts) against Kansas City. Over the last two seasons he's allowed just three runs over 23 innings.

If all precedent proves favorable for Valdez on Tuesday, he'll be right back on track and making Tigers fans smile once again. There's absolutely nothing to worry about with Valdez.