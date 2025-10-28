Tigers May Try to Ship Out Struggling Slugger in Offseason Blockbuster Trade
The Detroit Tigers clearly have some work to do this offseason in order to get over that final hump and finally become equipped to be one of the final teams standing by the time next October rolls around.
After falling in Game 5 of the ALDS in each of the last two years, coming off regular seasons that each saw the highest of highs and lowest of lows, it's time for Detroit to take the next step and capitalize on what could be a limited window.
All too often, a team that has a championship opportunity in front of them does not take the final steps to make it happen, and the Tigers cannot afford to let themselves become the next example. With potentially just one more year with Tarik Skubal at the helm of the rotation, Detroit should be all in on winning in 2026.
Doing that would require the best roster possible, which of course means making some tough calls. One of those calls might just have to be moving off a fan favorite utility man.
Tigers Should Consider Replacing Matt Vierling
Detroit relied heavily upon utility man Matt Vierling during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons after acquiring him in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, and in 2024 he actually had a very solid season.
Over 144 games while playing whatever role he was asked both in the infield and the outfield, Vierling accounted for a 3.0 bWAR with a slash line of .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. 2025 was a whole different story however.
Unfortunately for Vierling, a rotator cuff issue in his throwing shoulder derailed his campaign before it began and after returning then going back on the shelf, he only wound up playing 31 games this year. The numbers were disastrous with a slash line of .239/.310/.307 and just one home run -- albeit a huge one -- adding up to a bWAR of -0.3.
How the team winds up approaching Vierling this offseason will be a telling example of just how seriously they are taking their window potentially narrowing after 2026. Running it back and relying on him for a huge role again would be a major disappointment.
Tigers Cannot Continue to Have Utility Stopgaps
It's not to say Detroit doesn't want versatile players, they certainly do. But using Vierling and or someone like Zach McKinstry as a bandage for every spot lacking in depth -- namely third base and corner outfield -- cannot continue to be the protocol.
After failing to land Alex Bregman last offseason, the Tigers need a legitimate, every day third baseman, and they need an outfield which they can feel strongly about when healthy as well as having enough depth for when injuries inevitably occur.
Detroit's offense was not good enough this October, and it was not last October either. A lot of that is avoidable if they make a commitment to shaking some things up and adding some pop.
Creating space and getting value out of someone like Vierling in the trade market could be an excellent start to doing just that.