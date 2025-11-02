These Are Tigers' Most Underrated Bargain Contracts Heading Into 2026
The Detroit Tigers haven't been known to spend like some of the big-market powerhouses. What they have been able to do, though, is create incredible production from affordable contracts.
The team's 2025 payroll was right at $155 million. Ranking at No. 17 overall in the MLB, the Tigers have proven that they can spend wisely and still be competitive. The "bargain" deals for Detroit may be coming to an end soon, but for now the team still has some bragging rights for making the most out of deals.
Ace at Mid-Rotation Price
Every outlet has been talking about Tarik Skubal and his upcoming contract negotiation, but the truth is the Tigers have one more year of team control. At about $18 million, Skubal might be the best value in the entire American League.
In 2025, Skubal finished among the top leaders in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts per nine while also being the anchor of Detroit's rotation. He is assumed to be soon named a two-time AL Cy Young winner. When looking comparable pitchers like Zack Wheeler or Kevin Gausman, they have a salary that is two times the amount Skubal is scheduled to get in 2026.
This will change, and it should be negotiated soon if the Tigers want to keep Skubal on their roster. Many reports indicate the team and their ace are miles apart on an extension, but the media hype may be more than the truth. The last offer was more than a year ago. Given that Scott Boras is Skubal's agent, one can imagine the media storm that will surround this negotiation.
Star Potential at Rookie Pay
Detroit found a cornerstone of their offense in Riley Greene. His 2025 campaign reminded everyone why he is so important to this team.
He had a slash line of .258/.313/.493 while playing above-average defense across the outfield. His salary is certainly not reflective of his talent. Sitting at about $6.6 million, he is a substantial bargain for the team. This might be one of their best contracts.
Team-Friendly Genius Contract
Whether it was luck or incredible foresight, the Tigers hit a home run with Colt Keith and his contract. Before his first full season, Keith was signed to a six-year, $28.6 million extension. The contract gives the team club options starting in 2030, and he won't become a free agent until 2033.
Keith has been producing results at third base like a seasoned veteran while being paid more like a single-year contract. If he continues to produce when he steps up to the plate -- to the tune of 15-20 home runs per season -- his contract could define the future of Detroit.
Serious Power on a Budget
In 2025, Carpenter had a slash line of .252/.291/.497 with 26 home runs and 109 hits over 130 games. Overall, the Tigers can just count on Carpenter every time he shows up to bat.
Carpenter is projected to get a boost up to around the $3.5 million mark in 2026 through arbitration, which is a steal for what he's done when healthy. Other designated hitters of his caliber can be found earning upwards of eight times that amount.
The Big Picture
Detroit has expensive veterans on their payroll like Javier Baez and if Jack Flaherty opts into his player option, but the big picture shows that the success and failures of the Tigers are mainly dependent on value-driven contracts.
Because Detroit has been smart about spending, that offers several options to the team. Do they go all-in for Skubal? Do they pursue high-impact free agents? Do they extend and develop more homegrown talent and remain frugal? Do they do it all and go all in for a hopeful World Series run?
The Tigers have spending power, and how they choose to use it may define what their immediate future looks like. Should they be a title contender in 2026 -- as many believe they should -- it won't be because of their spending.
It will be because of the wise investments they've made to their young stars who are now the building blocks of this franchise going forward.