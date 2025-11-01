With Room to Spend, Tigers Could Make Big Moves in 2026
As November begins, the Detroit Tigers are set to put in motion their offseason plans. What looked like a promising regular season turned into an utter collapse as the Tigers surrendered a large division lead to the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit overcame their late-season woes to knock off the Guardians in the Wild Card round before falling to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.
As the focus shifts to 2026, the Tigers have a flexible payroll with plenty of young players under control and fewer long-term contracts. Detroit currently has $62.3 million allocated, with a projected total of $130.8 million.
Detroit Tigers 2025 Payroll
Per Spotrac, the Tigers had a total payroll of $155 million. That was good for 17th in baseball. They had the highest payroll in their division, one spot ahead of the Kansas City Royals. However, many of the players that took up majority of their salary are unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Javier Baez remains at the top with his $25 million annual salary. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2027 season. What looked to be a disastrous contract for Detroit finally saw a resurgence from the veteran. Baez returned to the All-Star game and looked like the player Tigers fans were hoping for when he signed with the team in 2021.
Jack Flaherty can choose to accept or decline his $20 million player option for next season by November 6th. The reunion with the veteran righty didn't go to plan in 2025. In 31 starts, Flaherty posted a 4.64 ERA with 188 strikeouts. Should he decline the option and elect free agency, that could open up more financial flexibility for president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
The remaining unrestricted free agents include Gleyber Torres, Alex Cobb, Rafael Montero, Tommy Kahnle, Kyle Finnegan, and Chris Paddack. Detroit would love to bring back Torres and Finnegan, two key contributors for the Tigers. The remaining players will likely sign elsewhere.
There are 14 players who are arbitration eligible this offseason, which will certainly impact the payroll but that may not stop Harris.
Could the Tigers Go After Top Free Agents?
The one thing that could hinder the Tigers' aggressiveness is the Tarik Skubal contract situation. Detroit has to reach a reasonable number and secure the future with its ace. An extension is imperative and should this go on for too long, they may not be able to pursue top free agents.
A bat to improve a struggling offense is at the top of the wish list. Alex Bregman could be a possibility, but he will have plenty of suitors. The Tigers have flexibility this offseason, but only time will tell if Detroit cashes in and builds a contender for 2026.